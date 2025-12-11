Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Contact The Flooring Experts Today

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from A&D Carpets and Hardwoods. They are grateful for their amazing customers, trusted partners, and every home they’ve had the honor of flooring this…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
A&D Carpets and Hardwoods
A&D Carpets and Hardwoods

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from A&D Carpets and Hardwoods. They are grateful for their amazing customers, trusted partners, and every home they’ve had the honor of flooring this year. For almost 50 years, the A&D family has been helping folks deck their halls with beautiful new flooring. They’d love to help you, too — The friendly and knowledgeable team at A&D Carpets & Hardwoods is here to assist you from design to installation. Don't leave your project in the hands of subcontractors. Their in-house certified flooring installers are the most trusted in the business. Come see them today! From the A&D family to yours — Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! A&D Carpets…check them out on Facebook or at their website.

A&D Carpets and Hardwoods
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
A split image of Charley Crockett on the left, Miranda Lambert in the middle, and Jon Pardi on the right.
Kicks99Nashville Rodeo Returns in 2026 With Lambert, Crockett and PardiJennifer Eggleston
The Perfect Last-Minute Gift
Kicks99The Perfect Last-Minute GiftAlex Cauthren
Dustin Lynch attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kicks99Dustin Lynch Releases Country-EDM Collaboration ‘Home To You’ With MC4DJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect