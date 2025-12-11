KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Five 2025

KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Five: The Hawkins Family

Here's Their Story:

The Hawkins family was nominated by Brittany Whitaker. Here's what she had to say:

"Before Thanksgiving, my family was devastated by a house fire. They lost everything they had, including pets. They only ask for a place to live for Christmas but with 3 young kids I hope they can have some kind of normal Christmas and gifts for them.My mom’s house burnt down with everything they own. They were literally left with the clothes on their backs. My nieces also lived in the home, ages 2 and 11, and my brothers are 14 and 22."

The Hawkins have 3 children: a 14-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 2-year-old girl.

Ways You Can Help This Holiday Season

Between now and December 12th, listeners are invited to drop off any new/unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or other unused items at Jim Hudson Lexus, Cadillac, or Acura.

Jim Hudson Acura: 3520 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA

Jim Hudson Lexus: 3410 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA

Jim Hudson Cadillac: 3315 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA

You can also make a monetary donation through the United Way of the CSRA! This is a way for us to impact even more families in our community!

We're thrilled and honored to be able to help our 2025 Kicks 99 Christmas Wish families; however, we know there are more people in our community who need help as well. With the help of the United Way of the CSRA, we can provide help to those who need it most.

Or text CHRISTMAS to 40403.

You can donate with credit, debit, PayPal, or Venmo.

All donations are tax-deductible.