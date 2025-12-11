KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Four 2025
KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Four: The Scrum Family Here’s Their Story: The Scrum family was nominated by Dawn Scott. Here’s what she had to say: Chelsea is my oldest daughter,…
The Scrum family was nominated by Dawn Scott. Here's what she had to say:
Chelsea is my oldest daughter, and Jonathan is her husband. They have 3 children: 2 girls, 4 and 3, and an infant boy, almost 2 months old. Both Jonathan and Chelsea work in emergency services. The past year, since Helene, has been tough for them. And her having to take maternity leave without pay 2 months before Christmas has really put them in a tough spot. With the financial and personal struggles that they have endured this past year, not having to worry about whether they can provide the Christmas for their children that they hope for would be such a blessing. They are such wonderful people and parents. I can only do so much to help but I, too, struggle. Thank you for even the chance to help them. If nothing else, prayers are always welcome. Thank you and God Bless You all.
The Scrums have 4 children: a 4-year-old girl, a 3-year-old girl, and 2 month old boy.
KICKS 99 Christmas Wish, Spreading Love to Families all over the CSRA this Christmas Season!
Ways You Can Help This Holiday Season
Between now and December 12th, listeners are invited to drop off any new/unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or other unused items at Jim Hudson Lexus, Cadillac, or Acura.
- Jim Hudson Acura: 3520 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA
- Jim Hudson Lexus: 3410 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA
- Jim Hudson Cadillac: 3315 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA
You can also make a monetary donation through the United Way of the CSRA! This is a way for us to impact even more families in our community!
We're thrilled and honored to be able to help our 2025 Kicks 99 Christmas Wish families; however, we know there are more people in our community who need help as well. With the help of the United Way of the CSRA, we can provide help to those who need it most.