Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Four 2025

KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Four: The Scrum Family Here’s Their Story: The Scrum family was nominated by Dawn Scott. Here’s what she had to say: Chelsea is my oldest daughter,…

Cody
Adobe Sparkpost
Powered By
Jim Hudson Lexus
Jim Hudson Lexus

KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Four: The Scrum Family

Here's Their Story:

The Scrum family was nominated by Dawn Scott. Here's what she had to say:

Chelsea is my oldest daughter, and Jonathan is her husband. They have 3 children: 2 girls, 4 and 3, and an infant boy, almost 2 months old. Both Jonathan and Chelsea work in emergency services. The past year, since Helene, has been tough for them. And her having to take maternity leave without pay 2 months before Christmas has really put them in a tough spot. With the financial and personal struggles that they have endured this past year, not having to worry about whether they can provide the Christmas for their children that they hope for would be such a blessing. They are such wonderful people and parents. I can only do so much to help but I, too, struggle. Thank you for even the chance to help them. If nothing else, prayers are always welcome. Thank you and God Bless You all. 

The Scrums have 4 children: a 4-year-old girl, a 3-year-old girl, and 2 month old boy.

KICKS 99 Christmas Wish, Spreading Love to Families all over the CSRA this Christmas Season!

Ways You Can Help This Holiday Season

Between now and December 12th, listeners are invited to drop off any new/unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or other unused items at Jim Hudson Lexus, Cadillac, or Acura.

  • Jim Hudson Acura: 3520 Washington Rd, Martinez, GA
  • Jim Hudson Lexus: 3410 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA
  • Jim Hudson Cadillac: 3315 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA

You can also make a monetary donation through the United Way of the CSRA! This is a way for us to impact even more families in our community!

We're thrilled and honored to be able to help our 2025 Kicks 99 Christmas Wish families; however, we know there are more people in our community who need help as well. With the help of the United Way of the CSRA, we can provide help to those who need it most.

Click the donate button below to make your donation today!
Or text CHRISTMAS to 40403.

You can donate with credit, debit, PayPal, or Venmo.

Donate Button

All donations are tax-deductible.

Christmas WishHolidayKicks 99 Christmas Wish
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Kingsford is Bringing Holiday Cheer to the Grill
Human InterestKingsford is Bringing Holiday Cheer to the GrillRandi Moultrie
The Most Festive Holiday Restaurants in America
Human InterestThe Most Festive Holiday Restaurants in AmericaRandi Moultrie
Bath & Body Works Launches New Food Scented Candles
Human InterestBath & Body Works Launches New Food Scented CandlesRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect