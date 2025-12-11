KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Family Four 2025

Chelsea is my oldest daughter, and Jonathan is her husband. They have 3 children: 2 girls, 4 and 3, and an infant boy, almost 2 months old. Both Jonathan and Chelsea work in emergency services. The past year, since Helene, has been tough for them. And her having to take maternity leave without pay 2 months before Christmas has really put them in a tough spot. With the financial and personal struggles that they have endured this past year, not having to worry about whether they can provide the Christmas for their children that they hope for would be such a blessing. They are such wonderful people and parents. I can only do so much to help but I, too, struggle. Thank you for even the chance to help them. If nothing else, prayers are always welcome. Thank you and God Bless You all.