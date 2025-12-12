This Day in Country History: December 12
Fans were very enthusiastic about Luke Combs' extra show on Dec. 12 for his Nashville performances. Charley Pride died on this day in 2020, and within hours, the Grand Ole Opry held a heartbreaking tribute to the pioneering country music artist. There were also many records certified and prestigious awards received on this day. Continue reading to learn more about this day in country music history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
A few artists had exciting days on Dec. 12, including:
- 2017: During Gwen Stefani's performance at her You Make It Feel Like Christmas NBC special, Blake Shelton made a surprise appearance. The pair sang "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which is a song they cowrote.
- 2019: Due to popular demand, Luke Combs added another show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. These stops were part of Combs' Beer Never Broke My Heart tour, which started on July 11 in Charleston, South Carolina, and ended on Dec. 13 in Nashville.
Cultural Milestones
These special milestones occurred on Dec. 12:
- 2015: Miranda Lambert received the 2015 Harmony Award from the Nashville Symphony during the Symphony Ball, where she also performed with the orchestra. This prestigious award goes to those who exemplify the harmonious spirit of Nashville's musical community.
- 2020: Hours after the announcement of Charley Pride's death, a tribute show was held at the Grand Ole Opry. Scotty McCreery sang "Five More Minutes," and Chris Young performed "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'." The Opry placed a white ribbon on Pride's placard as a memorial.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Multiple records were certified on Dec. 12, including:
- 2018: Florida Georgia Line had several records certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. "This Is How We Roll" with Luke Bryan received a 5x Platinum certification, "Get Your Shine On" got a 3x Platinum certification, and "Simple" received a single Platinum certification.
- 2019: Luke Combs' album This One's for You received a 3x Platinum certification. His single "When It Rains It Pours" received a 4x Platinum certification, and "Beautiful Crazy" also achieved a 4x Platinum certification.
Industry Changes and Challenges
These industry changes happened on Dec. 12:
- 2017: "Livin' My Best Life" singer Dylan Scott and his wife Blair welcomed a baby boy, Beckett Scott Robinson. Even though the couple had a new baby, Scott still began a tour with Justin Moore on Jan. 18, 2018.
- 2020: Charley Pride, one of the first Black country music stars, died from complications related to COVID-19. Pride was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000, became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1993, and had three GRAMMY wins.
Christmas specials are popular during the holidays, and Blake Shelton helped Gwen Stefani's special be even brighter. Dylan and Blair Scott welcomed a baby on this day, and the country music world lost a legend when Charley Pride passed away. Dec. 12 has truly impacted the country music industry.