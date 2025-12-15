KICKS 99 Christmas Wish 2025 – Photos

Another year... another amazing Kicks 99 Christmas Wish! Many families were nominated, but we had to narrow it down to just five families. That's a tough job. But we did it, and were so blessed to have the opportunity to surprise these families with a $1,000 check from Jim Hudson Automotive Group and so many toys, thanks to Lil G's Wagons of Hope.

Friday morning, we wrapped everything up, and had the chance to meet each of these families in person. There were laughs, smiles, and quite a few tears too. This special event is the perfect ending to another great year here in Kicks Country! Being able to give back and brighten the holiday season for others is such a beautiful way to remember what the season is all about. We are honored to have the chance to help and bring some joy to families that have endured some struggles this year. Our hope is that this will help them and relieve the stress of the season. And we hope they will spread the good with those around them.