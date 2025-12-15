Backstage Country
KICKS 99 Christmas Wish 2025 – Photos

Cody
Kicks 99 Christmas Wish 2025

Another year... another amazing Kicks 99 Christmas Wish! Many families were nominated, but we had to narrow it down to just five families. That's a tough job. But we did it, and were so blessed to have the opportunity to surprise these families with a $1,000 check from Jim Hudson Automotive Group and so many toys, thanks to Lil G's Wagons of Hope.

Friday morning, we wrapped everything up, and had the chance to meet each of these families in person. There were laughs, smiles, and quite a few tears too. This special event is the perfect ending to another great year here in Kicks Country! Being able to give back and brighten the holiday season for others is such a beautiful way to remember what the season is all about. We are honored to have the chance to help and bring some joy to families that have endured some struggles this year. Our hope is that this will help them and relieve the stress of the season. And we hope they will spread the good with those around them.

Thank you to Jim Hudson Automotive Group and Lil G's Wagons of Hope for partnering with us yet again. We can't wait to see what 2026 will bring!

KICKS 99 Christmas Wish Photos

Christmas Wish 2025 -The Howell Family
Family One - The Howell Family arrived at Jim Hudson Lexus!
Christmas Wish 2025 - The Boyd Family
Family Two - The Boyd Family were extremely thankful for the gifts!
Christmas Wish 2025 - The Pitchford Family
Family Three - The Pitchfords. Jessica and her mom, Tina, stopped by. Tina nominated her daughter's family.
Christmas Wish 2025 - The Scrum Family
Family Four - The Scrum Family shared some smiles and some tears with us.
Christmas Wish 2025 -The Hawkins Family
Family Five - The Hawkins Family were so grateful for the gifts after losing everything in a house fire before Thanksgiving.
Christmas Wish 2025 - The Beasley Team
Some of the folks from the Kicks 99/Beasley Media team who helped make Christmas Wish 2025 a success!
Christmas Wish 2025
Joseph from Jim Hudson Lexus presented Brittany from the United Way of the CSRA with a donation.
Christmas Wish 2025
The Grinch joined Cody at the broadcast table for a photo!
Christmas Wish 2025
They check out all the toys in the wagon from Lil G's Wagons of Hope!
Christmas Wish 2025
Here, Grinch, hold this!
Kicks 99 Christmas Wish 2025
Thanks to Gracie with Lil G's Wagons of Hope and her family for their support each year, filling those wagons full of toys for the kids!
Christmas WishKicks 99 Christmas Wish
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
