Keith Urban Releases First Full-Length Live Album Featuring 20 Songs From World Tour

Keith Urban performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Keith Urban has released HIGH AND A(LIVE), a 20-song live album, which features music recorded during the HIGH AND ALIVE World Tour, as well as the inspiration and emotion that Keith Urban experienced throughout the tour. The collection opens with "Straight Line" and closes with "You Look Good In My Shirt," blending chart-toppers, fan favorites, and an encore sequence that mirrors the experience of seeing Urban onstage. The album includes 11 of his 24 number-one hits, along with a "Kiss A Girl" mashup, an acoustic version of "You'll Think Of Me," material from HIGH, and a cover of "You Get What You Give" by New Radicals.

Key performances include a duet with Pink on "One Too Many" and live renditions of "Messed Up As Me," "Chuck Taylors," "Heart Like a Hometown," and "Long Hot Summer." By combining the songs "Wasted Time" and "Folsom Prison Blues," Urban would maintain his integrity in blending various styles and sounds into one song, since this has become part of his career. Together, they symbolize the culmination of years of experience and momentum created from the artist's previous tours and performances, while continuing to emphasize the importance of live airtime to the development and evolution of Urban's artistry. It reflects the gratitude he has expressed toward fans who helped shape the tour's success.

“Playing live is what I live to do,” he says. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that's what it's about for me.”

Urban will headline the C2C Festival 2026 in the UK, marking his first return since 2022, with performances scheduled for London, Glasgow, and Belfast from Mar. 13 to 15. Tickets are currently on sale.

He also serves as the headliner on The Road, a CBS music series executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton, following his search for emerging musicians ahead of a Dec. 21 finale. The HIGH AND ALIVE World Tour, launched in May 2025 in support of his album High, delivered high-energy performances throughout the year and is set to extend into 2026 with select dates.

