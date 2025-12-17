Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Bunnie Xo Drops Big News: 2026 Book Tour Announced

Bunnie Xo, the podcast host, entrepreneur, and the unapologetic wife of Jelly Roll, just announced a 2026 book tour in support of her upcoming memoir. While Bunnie is no stranger…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Bunnie XO attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bunnie Xo, the podcast host, entrepreneur, and the unapologetic wife of Jelly Roll, just announced a 2026 book tour in support of her upcoming memoir. While Bunnie is no stranger to being in the limelight, this tour promises something more personal and rawer since she’s exposing her most vulnerable self.  

Bunnie Xo’s Book Tour  

In an Instagram post (some photos are NSFW, just view it here), Bunnie announced the dates for her 2026 book tour in support of her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.  

She captioned the photo collage of her life with: "From the pages to the stages baby!   
 
2/16- New York City  
2/22- Nashville  
2/25- Los Angeles  
2/26- Las Vegas  
 
Book tour is officially happening. Tickets go on sale WEDNESDAY! If you want to be one the first to receive the presale ticket secret code morning of the ticket release- check my pinned comment."

Unfiltered Look  

In her memoir, Bunnie wrote the ups and downs of her life, from her struggles before achieving success as an entrepreneur, host, and wife of one of the most successful country music artists. She revealed not finishing high school, living homeless on the streets in Las Vegas for years, working as an escort, and living with addiction, before finding purpose.  

In another post to announce her memoir, she also uploaded her mug shots “for a really cool idea for merch for my book tour.” The photos also showed how different her life is now and how she just “want to hug that little girl.” She admitted that she’s “not ashamed of these photos. They remind me who I used to be, & how far grace has carried me.” 

Bunnie XoJelly Roll
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Rob Reiner and Wife Found Dead By Their Daughter in LA Home, Son Alleged Killer
EntertainmentRob Reiner and Wife Found Dead By Their Daughter in LA Home, Son Alleged KillerRandi Moultrie
Director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner attend the Premiere of Verticle Entertainment's "Shock And Awe" at The London West Hollywood on July 9, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.
EntertainmentRob Reiner and Wife Found Dead as Police Reportedly Question SonKayla Morgan
oscar the grouch glad trash bags
EntertainmentOscar the Grouch Lands Perfect Endorsement Deal With Glad Trash BagsBrandon Plotnick
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect