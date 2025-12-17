Bunnie Xo Drops Big News: 2026 Book Tour Announced

Bunnie Xo, the podcast host, entrepreneur, and the unapologetic wife of Jelly Roll, just announced a 2026 book tour in support of her upcoming memoir. While Bunnie is no stranger to being in the limelight, this tour promises something more personal and rawer since she’s exposing her most vulnerable self.

Bunnie Xo’s Book Tour

In an Instagram post (some photos are NSFW, just view it here), Bunnie announced the dates for her 2026 book tour in support of her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.

She captioned the photo collage of her life with: "From the pages to the stages baby!



2/16- New York City

2/22- Nashville

2/25- Los Angeles

2/26- Las Vegas



Book tour is officially happening. Tickets go on sale WEDNESDAY! If you want to be one the first to receive the presale ticket secret code morning of the ticket release- check my pinned comment."

Unfiltered Look

In her memoir, Bunnie wrote the ups and downs of her life, from her struggles before achieving success as an entrepreneur, host, and wife of one of the most successful country music artists. She revealed not finishing high school, living homeless on the streets in Las Vegas for years, working as an escort, and living with addiction, before finding purpose.