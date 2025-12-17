Bunnie Xo Drops Big News: 2026 Book Tour Announced
Bunnie Xo, the podcast host, entrepreneur, and the unapologetic wife of Jelly Roll, just announced a 2026 book tour in support of her upcoming memoir. While Bunnie is no stranger…
Bunnie Xo, the podcast host, entrepreneur, and the unapologetic wife of Jelly Roll, just announced a 2026 book tour in support of her upcoming memoir. While Bunnie is no stranger to being in the limelight, this tour promises something more personal and rawer since she’s exposing her most vulnerable self.
Bunnie Xo’s Book Tour
In an Instagram post (some photos are NSFW, just view it here), Bunnie announced the dates for her 2026 book tour in support of her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.
She captioned the photo collage of her life with: "From the pages to the stages baby!
2/16- New York City
2/22- Nashville
2/25- Los Angeles
2/26- Las Vegas
Book tour is officially happening. Tickets go on sale WEDNESDAY! If you want to be one the first to receive the presale ticket secret code morning of the ticket release- check my pinned comment."
Unfiltered Look
In her memoir, Bunnie wrote the ups and downs of her life, from her struggles before achieving success as an entrepreneur, host, and wife of one of the most successful country music artists. She revealed not finishing high school, living homeless on the streets in Las Vegas for years, working as an escort, and living with addiction, before finding purpose.
In another post to announce her memoir, she also uploaded her mug shots “for a really cool idea for merch for my book tour.” The photos also showed how different her life is now and how she just “want to hug that little girl.” She admitted that she’s “not ashamed of these photos. They remind me who I used to be, & how far grace has carried me.”