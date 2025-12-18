Backstage Country
Whiskey Myers Sets Eighth Wiggy Thump Festival for April 2026

Whiskey Myers says their seventh studio album, Whomp Whack Thunder, marks a significant point in their career thus far. Rolling Stone magazine has proclaimed the album the most intense, energetic,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Cody Cannon (L) and Cody Tate of Whiskey Myers perform onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2019 in Indio, California.
Whiskey Myers says their seventh studio album, Whomp Whack Thunder, marks a significant point in their career thus far. Rolling Stone magazine has proclaimed the album the most intense, energetic, breakthrough, and genre-blended work released to date by the band. USA Today describes their sound as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it's the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.”

The band's momentum continues into 2025 as they expand an already packed touring schedule, highlighted by sold-out shows and major appearances at renowned venues like Red Rocks and the Ryman Auditorium. They have appeared at many high-profile festival dates throughout their touring history. A pivotal moment in their history was opening for The Rolling Stones at their concert in Chicago. These events played a significant role in helping establish them as outstanding live band performers.

Following the launch of their new album, Whiskey Myers have not slowed down and continue to tour extensively, as well as appear on TV and in various other media, with performances at many major festivals, including Stagecoach and Talladega. Their 2025 calendar featured the What We Were Born To Do Tour, a co-headlining Live in 25 Tour with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and additional festival dates tied to the Whomp Whack Thunder era.

Their independent ascent remains one of the strongest in modern Southern rock, with nearly three million albums sold, more than 4.1 billion streams, and nine Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum certifications. Their music continues to reach new audiences through prominent sync placements in Yellowstone, SEAL Team, and other TV and film projects.

Whiskey Myers will also host and headline the eighth edition of the Wiggy Thump Festival on Apr. 25, 2026, in Palestine, Texas. The festival lineup includes Stoney LaRue, The Band Feel, and 79 South, supporting the Anderson County Youth Livestock Association. To date, the event has raised over $250,000 for the organization, and tickets for the 2026 festival are now available at WhiskeyMyers.com.

