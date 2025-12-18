Whiskey Myers Sets Eighth Wiggy Thump Festival for April 2026

Whiskey Myers says their seventh studio album, Whomp Whack Thunder, marks a significant point in their career thus far. Rolling Stone magazine has proclaimed the album the most intense, energetic, breakthrough, and genre-blended work released to date by the band. USA Today describes their sound as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it's the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.”

The band's momentum continues into 2025 as they expand an already packed touring schedule, highlighted by sold-out shows and major appearances at renowned venues like Red Rocks and the Ryman Auditorium. They have appeared at many high-profile festival dates throughout their touring history. A pivotal moment in their history was opening for The Rolling Stones at their concert in Chicago. These events played a significant role in helping establish them as outstanding live band performers.

Following the launch of their new album, Whiskey Myers have not slowed down and continue to tour extensively, as well as appear on TV and in various other media, with performances at many major festivals, including Stagecoach and Talladega. Their 2025 calendar featured the What We Were Born To Do Tour, a co-headlining Live in 25 Tour with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and additional festival dates tied to the Whomp Whack Thunder era.

Their independent ascent remains one of the strongest in modern Southern rock, with nearly three million albums sold, more than 4.1 billion streams, and nine Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum certifications. Their music continues to reach new audiences through prominent sync placements in Yellowstone, SEAL Team, and other TV and film projects.