Margo Price Signs Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music

Margo Price has recently concluded a global publishing contract with Warner Chappell Music, placing her on its prestigious list of composers and songwriters. The agreement also includes an administration deal with longtime collaborator Jeremy Ivey. The company highlighted Price's fearless, truth-driven writing style, which blends country and Americana influences. It emphasized the collaborative efforts of its Nashville and Los Angeles teams in bringing her on board.

Margo Price said, "It's an honour to become a part of the Warner Chappell family. I've been writing songs for decades now, so it feels empowering to be seen not only as an artist and a singer, producer and author, but also as a songwriter. I'm grateful for Carianne Marshall and the entire team at Warner Chappell for recognising me as a composer and writer. At the core of everything I do, the writing has always come first, and I can't wait for all that's ahead."

Carianne Marshall, co-chair & COO, Warner Chappell Music, said, "Margo has carved out a powerful place in music with songs that cut straight to the truth. She's fearless in her writing, constantly pushing boundaries while staying rooted in the storytelling tradition that defines country and Americana. Our team has been fans of her work for a long time, and we're thrilled to welcome her to Warner Chappell. This partnership is a true collaboration across our Nashville and Los Angeles teams — especially Christina [Wiltshire] and Greg [Sowders] — as we support Margo in continuing to shape the sound of her generation."

Price continues to expand her reach as she tours on the Wild at Heart Tour through 2026, following significant stints with Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson. Her current run includes stops in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Austin, and Nashville.

Since breaking out with Midwest Farmer's Daughter in 2016, which reached No. 5 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart and entered the Top 10 of the Top Country Albums chart, Price has earned widespread acclaim. Her catalog includes All-American Made, That's How Rumors Get Started, and Strays, as well as collaborations with Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Mike Campbell, and Orville Peck, and production work on Jessi Colter's 2023 album Edge of Forever.