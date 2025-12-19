This Day in Country History: December 19

Less than a week before Christmas, many holiday specials have aired on Dec. 19 over the years. John Prine received a top honor from the Recording Academy on this date in 2019, and country music legends held a tribute to the late Beatles member John Lennon.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Dolly Parton and Jason Isbell had milestone events on Dec. 19, including:

1980: The movie 9 to 5, featuring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin, opened in theaters. This was Parton's film debut, and her song "9 to 5" became a classic hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cultural Milestones

From a tribute show recognizing the late John Lennon's birthday to an honor for John Prine, these were cultural milestones for Dec. 19:

2015: Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and Chris Stapleton performed live at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5 to celebrate the late John Lennon's birthday with the Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert."

2019: The legendary John Prine, known for songs such as "Angel From Montgomery" and "Sam Stone," was announced as one of the Recording Academy's Special Merit Award winners for 2020. This award goes to a musical artist who has had a significant influence on the music industry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Interesting performances and shows from Dec. 19 included:

2014: Dan + Shay and Ashley Monroe were among the artists performing for the 16th Annual A Home for the Holidays CBS TV special. This special highlighted uplifting stories about children in the foster care system and the families who adopted them. During this special, four families with inspiring stories were featured.

Industry Changes and Challenges

An engagement and the birth of a baby girl were industry changes on this day:

2018: Country singers Carly Pearce and Michael Ray got engaged. The couple was vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, when Ray got down on one knee and asked Pearce to marry him. She said yes.

