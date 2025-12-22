Dierks Bentley to Headline Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Fan Fest Before College Football Playoff Semifinal

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Dierks Bentley performs onstage for American Cancer Society's Country vs. Cancer Concert at The Pinnacle on December 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt / Stringer via Getty Images

To enhance the game-day experience, State Farm Stadium will host a pregame Fan Fest to create excitement for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup. Festivities will include live performances by bands, food and beverage vendors, as well as activities for all ages and spectators, with an enhanced experience through Club 971's seating and viewing options.

Fiesta Sports Foundation has partnered with Jesse Collins Entertainment to produce the pregame entertainment, tapping into JCE's experience delivering large-scale, nationally televised productions. Jesse Collins Entertainment assisted with booking talent and managing production elements, while the Fiesta Sports Foundation oversees the overall event and Fiesta Bowl weekend programming.

“Teaming with Jesse Collins Entertainment allows us to take our pregame presentation to the next level,” Fiesta Sports Foundation (FSF) executive director & CEO Erik Moses said. “Fans should take the afternoon to come out early as we deliver a pregame experience that matches the moment and the magnitude of the game on the field.”

Arizona native Dierks Bentley, a 15-time GRAMMY nominee, will headline the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Fan Fest, bringing both star power and local relevance to the festival. Bentley is also scheduled to appear on New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS, extending his presence across a marquee holiday sports and entertainment weekend.

“It's always a great time playing in Arizona, and there's nothing like the energy around college football,” said Bentley in a statement. “We're looking forward to being part of the Fiesta Bowl and will have a blast getting the party started!”

The pregame concert is positioned as a first-of-its-kind production staged outside the stadium, offering a potential blueprint for future sports marketing that blends music, culture, and college football into a single fan-forward experience.

“Hosting a College Football Playoff semifinal demands that we go big on and off the field — creating memorable experiences for our fans,” said Moses in a statement. FSF is the umbrella organization that produces the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the Rate Bowl, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade, and several other year-round events.

The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl remains a College Football Playoff Semifinal, with CFP Quarterfinals in major bowls determining which teams advance to the National Championship. Potential contenders for the Fiesta Bowl field include Tulane, Ole Miss, Miami, and Texas A&M, with the Sugar Bowl and Cotton Bowl winners also in position to advance.

GRAMMY-nominated duo The War and Treaty, recognized as the first Black artists nominated for CMA Duo of the Year, will perform the "National Anthem" as part of the pregame lineup, with the anthem performed inside the stadium during the Fiesta Bowl broadcast.

