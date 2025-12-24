Backstage Country
Zach Bryan Previews 21-Track Album 'With Heaven On Top' for Jan. 9 Release

Zach Bryan has confirmed that his next album, With Heaven On Top, is finished. He announced the completion on Instagram with a photo showing a microphone covered by a sock,…

Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Zach Bryan has confirmed that his next album, With Heaven On Top, is finished. He announced the completion on Instagram with a photo showing a microphone covered by a sock, paired with the caption, “Album finally done/recorded [the] whole thing through a sock / see you January 9th.” The post marks the end of recording after a demanding year and signals the start of the album's rollout.

Bryan first announced the project publicly as a smaller EP concept in early 2025, but by the end of that year, it had expanded into a complete album with an ambitious vision on a larger scale than he had anticipated when he began developing the idea for the record. He has been recording in the studio for many months now and performing live to raise awareness of his music. He also celebrates this as a significant milestone, both personally and professionally, as it is the culmination of much hard work and dedication to his music career.

Additional Instagram teaser posts have hinted at a 21-song lineup, reusing material Bryan previously teased or performed live, such as "In Dreams," "Plastic Cigarette," "Bad News," "Santa Fe," "Cannonball," Miles," and "You Can Still Come Home." Other possible inclusions discussed are the 2025 singles "Bowery" and "Madeleine." Bryan has not formally confirmed the final tracklist.

The album is scheduled for release on Jan. 9, 2026. A year in review is full of milestones for Bryan, including a $350 million catalog sale and ongoing chart success, as reported. Bryan is preparing for an extensive 2026 touring schedule under the banner With Heaven On Tour, which will perform internationally across the US/Europe, at stadium venues, with several additional acts supporting on each date.

Fans continue to be interested in the single "Ninth and Pine," which was teased in 2024 and has also been publicly associated with Brianna Chickenfry. In addition, it is anticipated that there will be controversial tracks that were previously teased. One song anticipated is the anti-ICE song "Bad News," which received federal scrutiny and increased political discourse.

