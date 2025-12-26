Backstage Country
This Day in Country History: December 26

Kristina Hall
Dolly Parton performs at the Weinstein Co. Pre-Oscar Party at the Pacific Design Center
Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images

For nearly 50 years, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has recognized artists who have made significant contributions to American culture, and people have enjoyed watching the awards ceremony air as they relax after Christmas Day. These honors have been the highlight of the country music industry on Dec. 26 throughout the years, with recognition going to artists such as Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton.

Cultural Milestones

Honorees at the Kennedy Center Honors included:

  • 1996: Johnny Cash was recognized at the awards ceremony. Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, and Cash's wife, June Carter Cash, sang tributes to the Man in Black.
  • 2003: Loretta Lynn was a recipient at the Kennedy Center Honors. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were among the performers who paid tribute to her.
  • 2006: Dolly Parton was recognized at the annual Kennedy Center Honors. Shania Twain, Vince Gill, and Reba McEntire honored her with performances.
  • 2018: Reba McEntire was awarded at the Kennedy Center Honors. Performers for this prestigious event included Lady A and Kelly Clarkson.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From a historic show in Las Vegas to album certifications and a stirring rendition of the national anthem, these were notable performances and honors for Dec. 26:

  • 1958: Johnny Cash, The Sons of Pioneers, and Tex Ritter played the Showboat Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Built in 1954, this venue was one of the first resorts built within the Las Vegas city limits and was famous for its affordable breakfast buffet, bowling alley, and entertainment center.
  • 1978: Willie Nelson's album Stardust got a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. By April 2002, the album had gone 5x Platinum. Hit songs included "All of Me" and "Moonlight in Vermont."
  • 1991: The late Glen Campbell received Platinum certifications from the RIAA for his albums Galveston and Gentle on My Mind.
  • 2009: The "Young Love & Saturday Nights" singer Chris Young sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Nashville Arena. This performance was at an NHL game between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks.

It's always wonderful to see artists receive honors and record or album certifications, as we've seen on Dec. 26 over the years. Fans of country music and sports get a thrill seeing their favorite artists sing the national anthem at games, and Chris Young did not disappoint with his performance on Dec. 26, 2009.

