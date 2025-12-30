Lukas Nelson Conquers Fear of Flying, Earns Pilot’s License While Competing Against Father Willie for GRAMMY

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Lukas Nelson performs at the Gibson Garage on June 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
37-year-old Lukas Nelson faces a lifelong fear of flying. To do this, he had to face it head-on. He urged himself to continue with his first step into flight school and was awarded his pilot's license. His pilot license was a milestone representing growth in Lukas's life, sobriety, wellness, and clear thinking. Rather than avoiding anxiety, Nelson chose to face it, describing flying as part of a larger effort to stop running from himself and to commit to long-term personal goals.

“I had an anxiety [surrounding] flying when I was younger,” he told PEOPLE. “So a part of me getting my license was to face that fear and overcome it. I think it's just a snowball effect of realizing that I want to do this for a long time.”

Nelson, who stopped drinking and smoking weed about two years ago, continues, “I faced a lot of my fears, and realized they weren't that scary after all. Now I can be clear with myself and not want to run away from myself, which is great. I get high from making the right decision every time.”

He earned his pilot's license in Maui and now flies regularly throughout Hawaii, with occasional trips on the mainland. “I got my pilot's license here in Maui, and I fly all around the islands,” he explains. “Sometimes I'll fly on the mainland too.”

Four years ago, Nelson shared a long-form Instagram message outlining his sobriety and self-improvement efforts, connecting them directly to confronting his fear of flying. “In that new clarity, I learned to fly,” he wrote. “I decided the best way to conquer my fear of flying was to learn how to do it myself. I don't know many pilots who are afraid to fly. And so I went to flight school. I faced my fear… four years ago, I was afraid to fly, and now I am a pilot.”

The milestone comes as Lukas Nelson is in contention for Best Traditional Country Album at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards alongside his father, Willie Nelson, a shared nomination framed as a family victory rather than a rivalry. Nelson is also working on his debut solo album, American Romance, which saw a deluxe edition released earlier this month, further underscoring a period of momentum in both his personal life and musical career.

