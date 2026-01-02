Post Malone Plans Two Albums for 2026 Release

As Post Malone makes some of the biggest changes in his life, he needs to figure out how to stay connected to his devoted global pop music following and also how to take country music to another level. Since the release of F-1 Trillion in 2024, Post Malone has been very active in writing and collaborating with country music artists. There is growing speculation within the industry that up to two new projects could be on the way to release in 2026, depending on how the timing of those projects and creative momentum develop.

His musical trajectory reflects a steady shift away from pop dominance toward a recognized country crossover. Industry observers note that the transition is no longer tentative. Producer Derek Wells has indicated the next phase will lean further into traditional country textures, emphasizing fiddle, pedal steel, and guitar-forward arrangements that extend beyond the sound established on F-1 Trillion.

"There's also more fiddle, pedal steel, guitar solos. Where we started as two feet over the line into traditional country on 'F-1 Trillion' has turned into head, chest, shoulders, and feet across the line on where we're headed with the next batch of songs," Post said.

Since F-1 Trillion, Malone has collaborated extensively with Thomas Rhett, Ernest, and HARDY, revealing that nearly 35 songs were written during recent sessions. "We just have fun. We just sit and f—ing talk and make songs. And so I'm pretty excited for the new record already," he shared.

His approach to the genre remains rooted in respect and humility. He added, "I want to make sure I do things with respect. I feel honored that everyone has been accepting and patient with me." Allowing that passion to fuel his creativity, he added, "I've always just tried to make music that's true to who I am — no matter. I make what makes me happy. So to be part of something that celebrates artists for doing their own thing and pushing boundaries, that feels really special."

F-1 Trillion saw the support of several noteworthy collaborations by Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, and Morgan Wallen, which added an extra level of respectability to Malone's position in country music. Even though he didn't release a new studio album in 2025, he kept himself busy by touring, performing at Coachella, being part of the Big A** Stadium Tour, and performing at the CMA Awards, along with interacting with fans via Twitch.