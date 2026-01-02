This Day in Country History: January 2

Diving into the new year, Jan. 2 featured performances from talented artists, including Hunter Hayes, Tanya Tucker, and Carrie Underwood. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed an extraordinary exhibit for the legendary Station Inn music venue. Continue reading to learn about other events that took place on this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From a debut performance at the Bluebird Cafe to singing on a float in the Rose Bowl Parade, these milestones happened on Jan. 2:

2015: Hunter Hayes, the singer of "Somebody's Heartbreak," had his first performance at the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. This show was part of the charity Alive At The Bluebird, whose proceeds went to Alive Hospice. This concert series has raised funds for this hospice for years.

Hunter Hayes, the singer of "Somebody's Heartbreak," had his first performance at the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. This show was part of the charity Alive At The Bluebird, whose proceeds went to Alive Hospice. This concert series has raised funds for this hospice for years. 2023: The 134th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade was held in Pasadena, California, with the theme "Turning the Corner" and included some performances by country music stars, such as Tanya Tucker and Lainey Wilson. Tucker rode a black Friesian horse on the Mansion Entertainment Group's float as she sang "Ready As I'll Never Be."

Cultural Milestones

Carrie Underwood and The Station Inn had these cultural milestones on Jan. 2:

2017: Many fans were thrilled to see Carrie Underwood make a surprise appearance at Passion 2017, a religious conference held in Atlanta, Georgia. Underwood performed "Something in the Water."

Many fans were thrilled to see Carrie Underwood make a surprise appearance at Passion 2017, a religious conference held in Atlanta, Georgia. Underwood performed "Something in the Water." 2021: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed its exhibit The Station Inn: Bluegrass Beacon. This exhibit showcased the impact of Nashville's The Station Inn, which was a venue destination for bluegrass musicians and fans for decades. Many significant artists have performed at this venue, including Dierks Bentley and Willie Nelson.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fan favorite performances on Jan. 2 included:

2013: Steve Earle was one of the performers for the On The Beach: A Sandy Relief Concert held at Asbury Park in New Jersey. This concert helped raise funds for victims of Hurricane Sandy, which hit the New York area in 2012.

Steve Earle was one of the performers for the On The Beach: A Sandy Relief Concert held at Asbury Park in New Jersey. This concert helped raise funds for victims of Hurricane Sandy, which hit the New York area in 2012. 2016: Craig Morgan headlined The AutoZone Liberty Bowl's halftime show held in Memphis, Tennessee.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some industry changes occurred on Jan. 2, including:

2020: The season 7 winner of the TV show The Voice, Craig Wayne Boyd and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their son, Boston James Boyd. Boston is the couple's third child together.

The season 7 winner of the TV show The Voice, Craig Wayne Boyd and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their son, Boston James Boyd. Boston is the couple's third child together. 2023: Neil Perry from The Band Perry got engaged to his girlfriend, Sofia Sclafani. The couple was in Wanship, Utah, when Perry asked Sclafani to marry him. Afterwards, Perry posted on social media that he had found his forever love with Sclafani.