Zach Bryan Receives Backlash for Singing at His Own Wedding

Zach Bryan found himself trending again and not because of his ongoing feud with Gavin Adcock: he married his girlfriend, Samantha Leonard, in Spain before the year ended. Their marriage is already newsworthy, after all, they just confirmed their relationship two months prior. But what made the controversial country music crooner in the headlines again is that he sang at his own wedding, and some folks on the internet were not amused.

The Backlash

@zach.bryan.clipz shared on TikTok a video collage of “Moments from Zach Bryan’s Wedding,” including the same video of him singing that Bryan posted on his account. Social media users flocked to the comment section, expressing their dismay. One wrote, “Of course he would sing at his own wedding,” which was echoed by another, “Performing at your own wedding is wild work.”