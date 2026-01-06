2026 Predictions With The Kicks Wake Up Krew

It's a tradition in the New Year for your Kicks Wake Up Krew to make their predictions for the year. These predictions can be related to anything: country music, pop culture, sports, station-related, or personal! Cody made a few good predictions last year, including Morgan Wallen releasing a new album and Lainey Wilson got engaged.

So, what will 2026 hold? What will your Kicks Wake Up Krew predict for the new year? Take a look below!

Dub's 2026 Predictions:

Indiana will be the National College Football Champions.

The Kicks Wake Up Krew will have a video go viral.

Zach Top will return to Guitar Pull.

Cody will use her personal training certification and train at least 10 clients.

Riley Green, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney will all announce they are in relationships.

Cody's 2026 Predictions:

Riley Green will get into a serious relationship.

HARDY and his wife will announce they’re having another baby.

We'll have Ella Langley at Guitar Pull this year!

Dub is going to get a new vehicle this year.

I am finally going to use all of my vacation days this year.

There you have it. Those are our predictions for the New Year. We'll have to come back at the end of the year and see which ones we actually got right.