Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Release Three New Tracks Thursday

Country music power couple Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean are kicking off the new year with a surprise musical release. The duo announced that a joint duet and three new tracks will drop on Jan. 9, ahead of Jason's upcoming album Songs About Us. At least one of the songs marks the couple's first-ever recorded duet, a long-requested moment for fans.

The lead collaboration, "Easier Gone," was revealed as a fan-driven duet and will be part of the Jan. 9 release. The announcement was shared via a New Year's Eve Instagram post and subsequently reported by ABC Audio, framing the release as a celebratory surprise tied to year-end messaging.

"She is a beautiful person inside and out!" Jason said in 2019. "She is my rock and helps keep me grounded in this crazy world. She is my person, no question!"

"I've been hearing a lot of people say they don't want to wait until April for some new music," Jason told fans. "So, how about we drop 3 new songs for you guys in January?" shared Brittany.

Jason and Brittany's relationship timeline has become part of the story fueling the collaboration. The pair first met in 2012 on American Idol, began dating in March 2014, got engaged in September 2014, and married in March 2015. Brittany has consistently been described as a grounding influence, both personally and professionally, as Jason balances touring and recording.

Songs About Us is a 20-track album centered on life's highs and lows. Brittany and the couple's children frequently join Jason on tour, underscoring her ongoing role in his career and family life. Beyond "Easier Gone," the project includes songs such as "Hard To Love You," "Lovin' Me Too Long," and "Help You Remember." Josh Kerr, Jimmy Robbins, and Lady A members Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood wrote "Easier Gone."