Carly Pearce Teases New Music and Fans Are Ready

Carly Pearce caused a commotion on social media when she posted an 11-second teaser clip that fans interpreted as new music in 2026. The brief video shared across Instagram and TikTok was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many speculating about a title and release date.

A Sneak Peek

In the video, we see Pearce holding a cross necklace while background music was playing in the background. Her face was not fully seen, with the necklace being the focal point of the video. The caption reads, “I’m just a sinner who’s been where you at,” possibly a lyric for a new song.

Fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement. One wrote, “WHAT IS HAPPENING I AM SO EXCITED.” Another commented, “THIS YEAR IS OFF TO AN AMAZING START.”

Fans still needed to wait some time since the Grammy-winning singer did not share any additional details, such as the song’s title or release date.

New Album Incoming

The teaser did not come as a surprise since the “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” singer already hinted at new music when she shared a photo on Instagram. The photo focused on the word “CP5,” which fans speculate is her fifth studio album. Pearce’s last album, the deluxe edition hummingbird: no rain, no flowers, of her 2024 album, was released in March 2025.