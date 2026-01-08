Garth Brooks Teases 2026 Tour and New Music Release

In 2026, Garth Brooks will focus on producing music and connecting with his fans live and in person. His website states that this year will provide an opportunity for Garth to create new material, release it, and perform live. Garth is also considering options for a full headlining tour that aligns with the timing and opportunities that come up. In addition to being a recording artist, Garth views the upcoming year as the beginning of a dual career as a live entertainer. As opportunities continue to change and develop, Garth has left his options open in the future as well.

"I'm an artist, I HAVE to make music," Garth said. "And I'm an entertainer, so I HAVE to take the music to the people."

Those instincts are shaping how Brooks views his next chapter following the 2023 release of Time Traveler. He hasn't necessarily ruled out making or releasing more music in 2026, but he's openly questioned whether an album is the best way to make and release music in a time of ever-changing listening habits and distribution methods.

"The whole thing of what albums are now and how music is served, I'm not sure the album is in the future of any artist. So I think right now, what you want to do is watch technology and see how people are digesting music, and then we'll figure it out from there," Brooks stated.

Touring decisions for 2026 are tied closely to Trisha Yearwood's schedule, with Brooks indicating that her tour will occupy the first half of the year and inform what follows.

"My bride is touring through the first half of the year," Mr. Yearwood said. "Then we will see what may be waiting for us in the second half."

Brooks' history of innovation underlines that flexibility. Anthology VI revisits his fan-first approach, including drive-in concerts, television specials, Zoom sessions, and a previously unreleased live version of "Friends in Low Places" from his 2022 return to Ireland. He is known for taking country music from small venues to stadiums and is perhaps best remembered for the hits that helped define a generation: "The Dance," "The Thunder Rolls," and "If Tomorrow Never Comes."