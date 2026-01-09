Backstage Country
Carly Pearce Shares Part of an Unreleased Track After Posting Teaser

Carly Pearce is preaching the truth.   In a recently shared snippet of an unreleased track, the Grammy Award–winning singer gave fans an early listen to what could be one of…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Carly Pearce performs at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place in Nashville, Tennessee
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Carly Pearce is preaching the truth.  

In a recently shared snippet of an unreleased track, the Grammy Award–winning singer gave fans an early listen to what could be one of her most powerful songs yet. Following the 11-second teaser she'd previously posted, the new clip serves as clear proof that the music she’s working on is as candid and emotionally honest as ever.  

Carly Pearce Drops ‘Church Girl’  

Pearce uploaded a video of herself playing guitar to her social media accounts yesterday. Before singing, the Kentucky native dropped some truth bombs: “I think the world could use a little more love and acceptance, and a whole lot less judgment.”

The lyrics goes, “Just cause you like to get high / When you talk to Jesus / So you love who you love / And you go out on the weekends / So you drink, and you think for yourself / That don’t mean you go to hell / When you leave this world / Just cause you heard it in church, girl.”  

She captioned the post with, “Hey church girl,” which seems to be the track’s title.  

A Song with Depth  

The “Next Girl” singer is known to be unapologetic when it comes to her lyrics, and this latest release is no exception. The song serves as a powerful reminder about judgment, faith, and grace. It’s a song for those who feel isolated and like they don’t fit into society’s mold, the church, or the community, dictated by strict expectations.   

