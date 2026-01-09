Dolly Parton Leads Country Music Wealth Rankings With $650 Million Fortune

With a projected net worth of $650 million as of 2026, Dolly Parton was considered the wealthiest country music artist in the industry. Dolly's expansive financial portfolio includes a diverse array of income streams, including theme parks, music publishing, television and film opportunities, licensing deals, and charitable organizations she has supported throughout her life. The ranking underscores a booming upper tier of wealth in country music, with the top earner edging close to billionaire territory.

Parade shares some insight into Dolly's fortune: "Due to the fact that Dolly Parton has a net worth of $650 million, she is not a billionaire. However, it has been speculated that the singer could have achieved billionaire status if she were not so generous with her money, constantly investing in many philanthropic endeavors."

Garth Brooks and Shania Twain share second place, each at approximately $400 million. The ongoing arena and stadium tours that Brooks' records currently hold as the highest-grossing in history, together with the ongoing value of his albums, have been the basis of Brooks' financial success. Twain's earnings reflect the sustained success of Las Vegas residencies, global tours, and lucrative licensing deals tied to her global brand.

With a net worth of $300 million from his touring and recorded music, as well as endorsements and merchandise revenues across four decades, George Strait is the fifth richest country artist on the list. Toby Keith ranks fourth with a net worth of $365 million, earned from his successful career as an artist and entrepreneur.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill both have approximately $200 million each from successful solo careers, touring, and crossover income. Kenny Chesney comes in at number eight with around $180 million through extensive touring, stadium concerts, merchandise sales, and an extensive hit catalog.