Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

iPhone, Bob Saget, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Apple iPhone Green
Image Courtesy Apple
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Bob SagetiPhone
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Lionel Messi of Argentina receives the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2012 trophy
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 9Michael Garaventa
Making a New Year's resolution sounds like a great idea at the time. But, how do you keep it? Here's advice.
Human InterestAdvice for Georgians to Keep Their New Year’s ResolutionAnne Erickson
Luke Combs, Elvis Presley, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Human InterestLuke Combs, Elvis Presley, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect