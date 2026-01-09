This Day in Country History: January 9

Jan. 9 has been a big day for country music stars throughout the decades. Taylor Swift, then known as a country artist, took home a trophy at the People's Choice Awards in 2013. Crystal Gayle was born on this day in 1951, Patsy Cline joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1960, and Jennifer Wayne got married in 2021.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Taylor Swift and Kane Brown celebrated milestones on Jan. 9:

2013: At the annual People's Choice Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift won the award for Favorite Female Country Artist.

At the annual People's Choice Awards held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift won the award for Favorite Female Country Artist. 2020: Kane Brown helped the Staples Center in Los Angeles celebrate its 20th anniversary with a sold-out show. In the 20-year history of the Staples Center, there have only been a small number of acts to sell out the venue.

Cultural Milestones

Patsy Cline's Grand Ole Opry debut and the birth of Crystal Gayle were cultural milestones for Jan. 9:

1951: Crystal Gayle was born in Kentucky. Gayle was influenced by the musical career of her older sister, Loretta Lynn, which helped her launch her own successful career. Gayle is best known for her hit song "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue," which received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America on Nov. 14, 1977.

Crystal Gayle was born in Kentucky. Gayle was influenced by the musical career of her older sister, Loretta Lynn, which helped her launch her own successful career. Gayle is best known for her hit song "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue," which received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America on Nov. 14, 1977. 1960: Patsy Cline joined the Grand Ole Opry. Cline was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1980 and to this day is considered one of the most influential country music artists, paving the way for future female artists in the genre.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The RIAA gave numerous certifications on Jan. 9:

2012: Luke Bryan's "Do I" received a Platinum certification, and "I Don't Want This Night to End" earned a Gold certification. The RIAA also awarded Blake Shelton's "God Gave Me You" a Platinum certification on this day.

Luke Bryan's "Do I" received a Platinum certification, and "I Don't Want This Night to End" earned a Gold certification. The RIAA also awarded Blake Shelton's "God Gave Me You" a Platinum certification on this day. 2020: Lil Nas X's country music-themed song "Old Town Road," which he performed with Billy Ray Cyrus, received an 11x Platinum certification from the RIAA. By Nov. 29, 2022, this song had gone 17x Platinum.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A new record label and a wedding were industry changes for Jan. 9:

2014: The country music duo Big & Rich formed their own record label, Big & Rich Records. Kobalt Label Services signed on as their partner, which represents artists such as Martina McBride, Prince, and New Kids on the Block.

The country music duo Big & Rich formed their own record label, Big & Rich Records. Kobalt Label Services signed on as their partner, which represents artists such as Martina McBride, Prince, and New Kids on the Block. 2021: The late actor John Wayne's granddaughter, Jennifer Wayne of the group Runaway June, married her fiancé, Austin Moody. The couple was married in an intimate wedding at Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.