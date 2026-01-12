Willie Nelson’s 2010 Album ‘Country Music’ Returns to Vinyl in February

Willie Nelson's GRAMMY-nominated 2010 album Country Music is set to return in an expanded physical run with a 2-LP vinyl reissue scheduled for Feb. 27. Craft Recordings and HighTone Records are partnering on the release, with pre-orders available now. The vinyl edition arrives in a gatefold package, alongside CD and hi-res digital formats, all timed to the same Feb. 27 release date.

The reissue includes limited-edition colored vinyl variants, with a Sky Blue Swirl exclusive for Barnes & Noble and an Opaque Grass Green pressing for Books-A-Million. Standard black vinyl editions will also be available. The vinyl configuration spans two LPs, while the CD and digital editions follow the original running order.

Originally released in 2010, Country Music marked Nelson's first album for Rounder Records and was produced by T Bone Burnett. The project paired Nelson with a core group of Nashville musicians to deliver a rustic, stripped-down approach to 15 country standards alongside one of Nelson's earliest singles, “Man with the Blues.” Burnett's production emphasized a raw, intimate sound rooted in traditional instrumentation and ensemble performances.

“They're all really good songs that I grew up singing,” Nelson shared. He continued that it “speaks to you in a lot of ways and you feel it move you. You cry or laugh; when you have those kinds of emotions, when a song brings them out, it's pretty safe to say this is a great song.”