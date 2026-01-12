Willie Nelson’s 2010 Album ‘Country Music’ Returns to Vinyl in February

Backstage Country
Musician Willie Nelson performs during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Willie Nelson's GRAMMY-nominated 2010 album Country Music is set to return in an expanded physical run with a 2-LP vinyl reissue scheduled for Feb. 27. Craft Recordings and HighTone Records are partnering on the release, with pre-orders available now. The vinyl edition arrives in a gatefold package, alongside CD and hi-res digital formats, all timed to the same Feb. 27 release date.

The reissue includes limited-edition colored vinyl variants, with a Sky Blue Swirl exclusive for Barnes & Noble and an Opaque Grass Green pressing for Books-A-Million. Standard black vinyl editions will also be available. The vinyl configuration spans two LPs, while the CD and digital editions follow the original running order.

Originally released in 2010, Country Music marked Nelson's first album for Rounder Records and was produced by T Bone Burnett. The project paired Nelson with a core group of Nashville musicians to deliver a rustic, stripped-down approach to 15 country standards alongside one of Nelson's earliest singles, “Man with the Blues.” Burnett's production emphasized a raw, intimate sound rooted in traditional instrumentation and ensemble performances.

“They're all really good songs that I grew up singing,” Nelson shared.  He continued that it “speaks to you in a lot of ways and you feel it move you. You cry or laugh; when you have those kinds of emotions, when a song brings them out, it's pretty safe to say this is a great song.”

The tracklist features material associated with Hank Williams, Ernest Tubb, and Merle Travis, including “House of Gold,” “Seaman's Blues,” and “Dark as a Dungeon,” along with songs such as “Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down,” “Nobody's Fault but Mine,” and “Pistol Packin' Mama.” 

Country Music peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 20 on the Billboard 200, earning a GRAMMY nomination for Best Americana Album. The reissue also reflects the revival of the HighTone Records catalog under Concord and Craft Recordings, while underscoring Nelson's continued momentum through recent 2024–2025 releases and ongoing projects.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
