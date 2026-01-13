Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: January 16-January 18
This weekend, Augusta will entertain audiences with local showcase performances and comedy acts. The weekend lineup also offers big-name entertainment and creative community events. Whether you're planning a night out or looking for some variety, these events highlight the region's lively arts and entertainment scene.
Tell Me Lies: The Fleetwood Mac Experience
- What: Fleetwood Mac tribute with authentic sound
- When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Miller Theater, 708 Broad St., Augusta
- Cost: $28.15 to $49.65
Tell Me Lies: The Fleetwood Mac Experience is a high-energy tribute concert honoring Fleetwood Mac's legendary catalog. The band delivers authentic live renditions of the iconic group's 1970s hits with an engaging stage presence, synchronized lighting, and interactive performance elements that capture the spirit and sound of the original songs. Audiences of all ages can enjoy an immersive experience celebrating timeless rock classics with heart and energy while the tribute's musicians strive for faithful musicality.
Bert Kreischer: Permission to Party Tour
- What: Comedian Bert Kreischer
- When: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at 7 p.m.
- Where: Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St., Augusta
- Cost: Tickets start at $39
The Bert Kreischer: Permission to Party Tour brings comedian Bert Kreischer to the Bell Auditorium in Augusta as part of his high-energy stand-up tour. Kreischer uses his unique storytelling approach, incredible sense of humor, and larger-than-life personality to keep audiences laughing as he tells tales from his life. You can expect a lot of Kreischer's signature comedy, the type of material that has helped him become one of the leading names in stand-up comedy and television. The show celebrates laughter, absurdity, and good times in a lively setting.
A Taste of Ireland
- What: High-energy Irish dance and music experience
- When: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Miller Theater, 708 Broad St., Augusta
- Cost: $35.20 to $68.50
A Taste of Ireland showcases top-notch Irish music, dance, and storytelling while blending traditional Celtic roots with modern style. Performers are drawn from some of the most popular shows in the world, including "Lord of the Dance" and "Riverdance." They'll perform live songs, fantastic choreography, and new arrangements of well-known Irish folk songs such as "Danny Boy," "Tell Me Ma," and "Wild Rover."
Other Events
This weekend's lineup in Augusta blends artistry, nostalgia, and hands-on creativity across the region. From refined jazz musicianship to throwback '90s anthems and a rare glimpse into traditional metalwork, these events showcase a wide range of cultural experiences worth exploring:
- Faculty Recital: Wycliffe Gordon: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 5 p.m. at Maxwell Theatre, 2500 Walton Way, Augusta
- Rock The 90's Official: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Doc's Porchside, 3035 Washington Road, Augusta
- Forging Dragon Heads: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Greenhow Handmade Ironworks, 123 N. Jefferson St., Washington
More To Explore Next Week
Weeknights don't have to feel routine, and this lineup proves it. From laid-back watch parties and brain-teasing trivia to atmospheric candlelit concerts, these after-work options offer easygoing ways to unwind without waiting for the weekend:
- Watch the College Football Playoff Championship at Top Dawg Tavern!: Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Top Dawg Tavern, 2821 Washington Road, Augusta
- Trivia at Rally Point Grille: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (recurring event) at Rally Point Grille, 4446 Washington Road, Suite 10, Evans
- Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St., Augusta
- Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at 8:45 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St., Augusta