Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Trace Adkins, Johnny Cash, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
ACM Lifting Lives Presents: Borderline Strong Concert - Trace Adkins

THOUSAND OAKS, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Trace Adkins poses in the press room during ACM Lifting Lives Presents: Borderline Strong Concert at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on February 11, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music)

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Atlanta BravesJohnny CashTrace Adkins
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Bert Kreischer attends The Netflix Cup, a live Netflix Sports event, at Wynn Las Vegas Golf on November 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Netflix © 2023)
Human InterestThings To Do in Augusta This Weekend: January 16-January 18Jennifer Eggleston
Part of the American Dream is owning a home. Now, a new report shows the average value of a home in our state.
Human InterestThe Average Value of a Georgia Home in 2026Anne Erickson
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets stands on the court during their game against the Golden State Warriors
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 13Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect