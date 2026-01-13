Wyatt Flores Teases New Song ‘Half The Man’

The lyrics seem to be taken from Flores’ personal diary, detailing the sacrifices he's made to pursue his dream (which is not without any hurdles): “I know I missed your wedding day / To play an empty room in East LA / And sorrys all I got to say, my friend.”

The chorus continued with the sad realization that although he hoped to be “half the man” as his father, he knew he couldn’t and that he missed a lot on not being present with his family. “I wanna be half the man as my father stands / Be confident in who I am / If only I could be more like him / I wanna give half the love that my mother does / Make her proud to have a son / But after all I’ve done, I can’t pretend / I’ll never be half as good as they were / And it might look good on paper / So I put my life til later / I know I left as a son and a brother / And I came home as a stranger.”