Cody Johnson Sets 30+ Date North American Tour After Eardrum Surgery Cancels 2025 Shows

Cody Johnson will go on tour in 2026 throughout North America, from February to September, with over 30 stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada. After taking a break from touring in 2025 due to health issues, this tour marks a complete return to the stage.

The itinerary includes stops in Birmingham, Champaign, Louisville, Winston-Salem, and Columbia for February. It continues with stops in March, April, May, June, July, and October. Cody Johnson's tour combines both Midwestern and Southern territories and marks Johnson's first performance in Oklahoma City since December 2023. To extend the run, several new and rescheduled shows were added, pushing the tour into late summer and early fall with additional Midwestern and Northern dates.

Eight additional shows were specifically added in Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, Grand Rapids, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, Knoxville, Saint Paul, and Tacoma. These additions extend the tour from July through September and reflect expanded demand as Johnson resumes live performances. This phase of touring was planned as a comeback effort following medical setbacks that had sidelined him earlier.

Johnson's 2025 tour came to an abrupt halt because he was diagnosed with both a ruptured eardrum and extreme lung and sinus infections that required emergency surgery and a very long recovery period. As a result, all remaining 2025 dates were cancelled to give him sufficient time to heal. The new tour emphasizes resilience and a determined return to the stage, inviting fans back for in-person performances.

Most tickets go on sale Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with Sioux Falls and Grand Rapids tickets available beginning Jan. 23. COJO Nation fan club members receive early presale access, with staggered public on-sale dates across both new and previously announced stops.