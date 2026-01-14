Megan Moroney Responds to Grieving Mother After Teen Fan’s Heartbreaking Final Letter

A viral TikTok video about a grieving mother’s plea reached “Beautiful Things” singer Megan Moroney. Adriana tearfully shared that she lost her 13-year-old daughter, Aria, to suicide. Before she died, she wrote a letter to Moroney thanking her for the comfort her music brought during hard times.

Heartbreaking Letter to Megan Moroney

In the video, Adriana read the letter Aria wrote for the Georgia native. “Dear Meg, this might not ever get to you, but I’m a huge fan. My name is Aria Aleen Renea Burroughs. I was born October 18th, 2012. I’m 13 years old. On January 5th, 2026, I decided to take my own life. I wrote this letter in advance just in case I don’t get the chance to thank you.”

The letter continues, “You are so pretty and funny. I got tickets to your Cloud 9 concert on August 16th, 2026. I was so excited to see you, but who knows? Maybe I’ll get unlimited shows now. I love you so much, Megan. Thank you. Bless your heart, Aria.”

Moroney’s Response

Social media users quickly shared the video and tagged Moroney in hopes that she would see it. Adriana later posted an update confirming that the singer-songwriter had reached out to her. In a follow-up TikTok, she shared Moroney’s heartfelt response alongside an image of Aria dressed in pink, wearing angel wings and climbing a ladder, inspired by Moroney’s Cloud 9 album cover.

The “Tennessee Orange” singer wrote, “Hi It’s Megan I don’t have the words to express how sorry I am for the loss of your sweet Aria. Your video was absolutely heartbreaking & I can’t imagine the pain you’re experiencing. I tried to send flowers to the funeral but it looks like the deadline for that has passed... Could you send an address I can send them to? No worries if that’s too much. Please know you, Aria, and your family are in my heart and in my prayers. Sending you all my love Xo”