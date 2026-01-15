Backstage Country
David Nail Will Perform Solo Shows Without Band in 2026

Jennifer Eggleston
Singer & songwriter David Nail performs at Nashville Palace on April 30, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

David Nail was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist; this year, he has chosen to return to basics by touring across the country. 2025 was a difficult year for him personally and professionally, but he has decided to move forward with his music in 2026 by focusing on honesty and simplicity, and on making an emotional connection with his audience.

"In what has been the most challenging year of my career, both personally and professionally, it became clearer, and clearer, as I got closer to the end of 2025, that if I were going to continue in 2026, I had to clean the slate, so to speak, and start fresh," Nail shared.

Branded as Down to the Studs, the tour removes the traditional band-and-crew structure in favor of solo, guitar-only performances. The concept reflects a deliberate return to Nail's artistry's foundation, prioritizing storytelling, vulnerability, and unfiltered delivery in intimate settings.

"What better way to start fresh than to start over. This dream began with me, a guitar, and the songs. Just me, as raw and real as the music can be. No band to hide behind, or to carry me each night. It's just me, and I'm as excited as I've been in a decade…"

The Down to the Studs Tour runs from mid-January through early April 2026, beginning Jan. 17 in New Haven, Connecticut, and concluding Apr. 10 in Austin, Texas. The routing includes key Northeast markets and additional stops across Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Texas, with performances hosted in intimate venues such as the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts and City Winery.

"I might be taking some new music with me…plus all of the songs you know and love," Nail teased on social media.

Fans can expect a rare opportunity to experience Nail's vocals and songwriting up close, blending new material with familiar favorites in an unplugged setting that centers on shared moments, humor, and human connection. Tickets go on sale Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. CST through Nail's official website.

David NailInstagram
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
