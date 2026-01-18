Win Tickets To See Eric Church Special in IMAX!

Eric Church: Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive — exclusively in IMAX for two days only, February 11 & 14. Tickets on sale now. And KICKS 99 has your chance to win a pair of tickets below!
Experience Eric Church’s groundbreaking Evangeline vs. The Machine exclusively in IMAX. Filmed over two electrifying, sold-out nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN, this one-of-a-kind concert event captures the CMA Entertainer of the Year performing his eighth studio album front-to-back before reimagining fan favorites like “Desperate Man,” “Give Me Back My Hometown,” “Sinners Like Me,” “Mistress Named Music,” and “Springsteen.” Backed by a 6-piece band, 4-piece horn section, 4-piece string section, 8-piece choir, and powerhouse vocalist Joanna Cotten, Church transforms the stage into a thrilling fusion of country, rock, blues, and soul.
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: Sunday, January 18 - Saturday, January 31, 2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: Monday, February 1, 2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to an IMAX theater to see "Eric Church: Evangeline Vs. The Machine Comes Alive" on February 11th or 14th.
- Prize Value: $30
- Who Is Providing The Prize: DSR Media