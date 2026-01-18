Win Tickets To See Eric Church Special in IMAX!

Backstage Country
Eric Church: Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive — exclusively in IMAX for two days only, February 11 & 14. Tickets on sale now. And KICKS 99 has your chance to win a pair…

Eric Church: Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive — exclusively in IMAX for two days only, February 11 & 14. Tickets on sale now. And KICKS 99 has your chance to win a pair of tickets below!

Experience Eric Church’s groundbreaking Evangeline vs. The Machine exclusively in IMAX. Filmed over two electrifying, sold-out nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN, this one-of-a-kind concert event captures the CMA Entertainer of the Year performing his eighth studio album front-to-back before reimagining fan favorites like “Desperate Man,” “Give Me Back My Hometown,” “Sinners Like Me,” “Mistress Named Music,” and “Springsteen.” Backed by a 6-piece band, 4-piece horn section, 4-piece string section, 8-piece choir, and powerhouse vocalist Joanna Cotten, Church transforms the stage into a thrilling fusion of country, rock, blues, and soul.

Material Terms:

  • How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
  • Dates Of Contest: Sunday, January 18 - Saturday, January 31, 2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
  • When The Winners Are Being Selected: Monday, February 1, 2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to an IMAX theater to see "Eric Church: Evangeline Vs. The Machine Comes Alive" on February 11th or 14th.
  • Prize Value: $30
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: DSR Media
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
