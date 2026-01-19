Clay Walker Announces 29-Date Tour Across U.S. and Canada Starting Jan. 23

Clay Walker has announced The Doin' What I Love Tour, his 2026 headlining run launching Jan. 23 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The tour stretches through late summer, taking Walker across the United States and Canada and reaffirming his long-standing presence on the country touring circuit.

The itinerary currently includes 29 confirmed dates, with more than 30 performances scheduled overall when festival appearances and additional headline shows are counted. Routing brings Walker to markets such as Fort Worth, Myrtle Beach, Green Bay, Hot Springs, Shipshewana, Hinton, and Calgary, as well as to fairs and casino venues.

Festival stops are a major component of the schedule. Walker is set to make debut appearances at Tortuga Music Festival and Hoofbeat Country Fest, where he will share bills with artists including Chris Stapleton and Riley Green. The tour is slated to conclude Aug. 15 in Iowa, marking a full summer run.

Tickets for The Doin' What I Love Tour are on sale now at claywalker.com. Fans are encouraged to check Walker's official site for ticket information and additional tour dates, as more announcements may follow.

Walker had an excellent 2025 tour with many sold-out shows, including the sold-out Ryman and 59 total shows. This shows Walker will continue to be a strong contender as a live performer in 2026.

"To quote Mark Twain, The two greatest days in a man's life are the day he is born and the day he figures out why… I have figured out why," says Walker.

Fan response continues to reflect Walker's live reputation. "Clay put on an amazing show, and his range for different types of music was a very pleasant surprise. He clearly loves his fans and the music. The amount of energy and enthusiasm would be fantastic for anyone, but when you think of a person going through what Clay is dealing with, it's astounding. So much fun!" stated Denise, a concertgoer.