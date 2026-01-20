KICKS 99 Songwriter Series: JT Harding

KICKS 99 is excited to welcome songwriter JT Harding to the Miller Theater for the 3rd annual KICKS 99 Songwriter Series, Saturday, March 7, 2026.

About JT Harding

JT Harding’s path to becoming a seven-time #1 hit songwriter has been anything but ordinary. Born in South Detroit, JT first moved to Los Angeles to pursue music, working as an assistant for the band Linkin Park, making a demo tape with prize money from winning VH1’s Rock & Roll Jeopardy!, and eventually signing with EMI and Atlantic Records.

His first breakthrough came with Uncle Kracker’s “Smile”, a crossover hit that set the stage for his move to Nashville and his rise as one of the city’s most energetic and creative songwriters.

Since then, JT has written #1 songs, including Blake Shelton’s “Sangria”, Kenny Chesney’s “Somewhere With You”, Jake Owen’s “Alone With You”, Dierks Bentley’s “Different for Girls”, Keith Urban’s “Somewhere in My Car”, and Darius Rucker’s “Beer and Sunshine”.

His songs have also been recorded by Billy Currington, Rascal Flatts, Goo Goo Dolls, Five For Fighting, The Jonas Brothers, Kid Rock, and more — reflecting his ability to write across country, pop, and rock with equal skill.

JT is known not only for his hit songs but also for his hilarious, larger-than-life personality and storytelling style. He shares many of his wild, behind-the-scenes tales in his memoir and songwriting how-to, Party Like A Rockstar: The Crazy, Coincidental, Hard-Luck, and Harmonious Life of a Songwriter (Twelve Books, 2022).

JT Harding delivers performances that are as much about entertainment as they are about music — full of hit songs, high-energy humor, and unforgettable stories that keep audiences engaged from start to finish.

Get details on the KICKS 99 Songwriter Series HERE.

Songs Written by JT Harding

#1 Songs:

“Beer & Sunshine” – Darius Rucker

“Sangria” – Blake Shelton

“Smile” – Uncle Kracker

“Somewhere With You” – Kenny Chesney

“Somewhere In My Car” – Keith Urban

“Alone With You” – Jake Owen

“Different For Girls” – Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

“Closer Tonight” – Billy Currington

“Bar At The End Of The World” – Kenny Chesney

“Party People” – Florida Georgia Line

