Lainey Wilson Talks About Latest Song ‘People Need Jesus’
Leave it to Lainey Wilson to perform an unreleased song during a special performance, according to Holler. The Yellowstone actress’ latest song is already causing quite a stir when she performed it at the…
Leave it to Lainey Wilson to perform an unreleased song during a special performance, according to Holler.
The Yellowstone actress’ latest song is already causing quite a stir when she performed it at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Entitled “People Need Jesus,” the track isn’t quite what you expect based on its title.
A Song Born from a Candid Conversation
In a TikTok video of the performance, the “4x4xU” singer shared the funny story behind the song’s conception, which stemmed from a candid conversation with co-writer Trannie Anderson about some juicy gossip, and how some “people need Jesus.” Wilson recalled, “That next morning, I was laying in bed, and I was like, ‘Okay, let me think about some people back at home....Let me think about these people’. And I sent this first verse...”
The Witty and Biting Lyrics
The first verse goes: “Preacher got caught with a trifling woman / It wasn't his sweet, little wife / Terry and Tamara had [...] a camera / Just for a Facebook fight / An ‘ol boy named Paul he was running from the law / Yelled, ‘Hey y’all, watch this’ / When the sun went dim, aw Bill took a swim / Right where the alligator sits.”
Lainey revealed that she was mid text-exchange with Trannie when Dallas Wilson woke up and asked what they were up to. Her response? “We’re writing a song through text messaging!” Naturally, Dallas was officially in.
The CMA Entertainer of the Year also said that she was inspired by a sermon: “So I watched this sermon. There’s this preacher named Robert Madu. He preaches out of Dallas [at] this church called Social Dallas… And he was talking about discord, you know, talking bad about people… And as I was writing this song, talking bad about these people...this is what I thought to myself...” “I don’t sew, but I’m sowing discord / And I know that it just ain’t right / So when it’s time for bed, Imma read a little red / Pray a little extra tonight.”