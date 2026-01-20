Lainey Wilson Talks About Latest Song ‘People Need Jesus’

Backstage Country
Yvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson performs onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images

The Yellowstone actress’ latest song is already causing quite a stir when she performed it at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Entitled “People Need Jesus,” the track isn’t quite what you expect based on its title. 

A Song Born from a Candid Conversation 

In a TikTok video of the performance, the “4x4xU” singer shared the funny story behind the song’s conception, which stemmed from a candid conversation with co-writer Trannie Anderson about some juicy gossip, and how some “people need Jesus.” Wilson recalled, “That next morning, I was laying in bed, and I was like, ‘Okay, let me think about some people back at home....Let me think about these people’. And I sent this first verse...” 

Loading TikTok...

The Witty and Biting Lyrics 

The first verse goes: “Preacher got caught with a trifling woman / It wasn't his sweet, little wife / Terry and Tamara had [...] a camera / Just for a Facebook fight / An ‘ol boy named Paul he was running from the law / Yelled, ‘Hey y’all, watch this’ / When the sun went dim, aw Bill took a swim / Right where the alligator sits.” 

Lainey revealed that she was mid text-exchange with Trannie when Dallas Wilson woke up and asked what they were up to. Her response? “We’re writing a song through text messaging!” Naturally, Dallas was officially in. 

The CMA Entertainer of the Year also said that she was inspired by a sermon: “So I watched this sermon. There’s this preacher named Robert Madu. He preaches out of Dallas [at] this church called Social Dallas… And he was talking about discord, you know, talking bad about people… And as I was writing this song, talking bad about these people...this is what I thought to myself...” “I don’t sew, but I’m sowing discord / And I know that it just ain’t right / So when it’s time for bed, Imma read a little red / Pray a little extra tonight.” 

Lainey Wilson
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
