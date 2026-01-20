Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: January 23-January 25

The events this week showcase the full range of culture and community: black-tie elegance, hands-on craftsmanship, high-energy fundraising, and crowd-pleasing performances. Of particular note is the spiffed-up Augusta Symphony Gala 2026, along with the immersive Forge a Spear workshop, and the ever-popular Fake It to Make It. These events, along with a stellar lineup of arts, business, and family-friendly experiences in the Central Savannah River Area, offer a range of opportunities for cultural enrichment throughout our region.

Augusta Symphony Gala 2026

Augusta Symphony Gala 2026 (An Evening with Audra McDonald) is a black-tie celebration at the historic Miller Theater in Downtown Augusta. It features a special performance from the talented singer and actor, Audra McDonald, with champagne, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and music conducted by Maestro Dirk Meyer. The Encore Gala Celebration following the concert includes an open bar, dessert stations, dancing, and photo opportunities. Attendees who purchase VIP tickets receive early valet service and enhanced food and beverage options, all adding to the rich experience of culture and community, while supporting the Augusta Symphony's artistic mission.

Forge a Spear

At Greenhow Handmade's Forge a Spear blacksmith class, participants learn traditional forging skills by making and assembling an Iron Age-style battle spear under the guidance of certified artist blacksmith Patrick Blount. Classes take place at the blacksmith shop in historic Washington, Georgia. They are project focused and suitable for beginners, with all tools and materials provided. Students will complete a finished piece to bring home after learning some basic techniques through a practical experience in an ancient craft.

Fake It to Make It 2026

Fake It to Make It 2026 is a high-energy fundraising event at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans. Since 2016, this signature show has raised more than $1.4 million for SafeHomes, a nonprofit organization supporting survivors of domestic violence. Local teams compete in a lively lip-sync performance for honors such as Top Fundraiser, People's Choice, and Judges' Choice. Known for its creativity, humor, and community spirit, the event regularly sells out and is a highlight of the local arts and philanthropy calendar.

Other Events

From celebrating local entrepreneurship to family-friendly entertainment and intimate live theater, this lineup highlights the diversity of the CSRA's arts and community scene.

CSRA's Small Business Awards Gala (5th Annual) : Sunday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Augusta, 2651 Perimeter Parkway, Augusta

Sunday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Augusta, 2651 Perimeter Parkway, Augusta Wild Kratts LIVE! : Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Columbia County Performing Arts Center, 1000 Market St., Evans

Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Columbia County Performing Arts Center, 1000 Market St., Evans Memoirs (Renovate Ballet Company): Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Flowing Wells Theatre, 286 Flowing Wells Road, Martinez

More To Explore Next Week