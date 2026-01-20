KICKS 99 Songwriter Series: Tim Nichols

KICKS 99 is excited to welcome songwriter Tim Nichols to the Miller Theater for the 3rd annual KICKS 99 Songwriter Series, Saturday, March 7, 2026.

About Tim Nichols

Tim Nichols is one of Nashville’s most respected and accomplished songwriters, with nearly two dozen smash hits, multiple BMI songwriting awards, and a Grammy Award for Best Country Song. In 2017, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the genre’s most elite tunesmiths.

Nichols’ career reached iconic status in 2004 when he co-wrote Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying”, which spent 10 consecutive weeks at #1, broke a 30-year Billboard record, and became the only song in country music history to win every major industry Song of the Year award — including the Grammy, CMA, ACM, Billboard, BMI, ASCAP, and NSAI honors.

His catalog also includes career-launching hits like Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California” (and Cole Swindell’s five-week #1 reboot “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”), Dustin Lynch’s “Cowboys and Angels”, Chris Young’s three-week #1 “The Man I Want to Be”, and Trace Adkin’s "(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing." He’s also penned #1 hits for Faith Hill, Terri Clark, Keith Whitley, Lee Ann Womack, and most recently, Zach Top’s “I Never Lie”.

Over the years, Nichols’ songs have been recorded by a who’s who of country music royalty, including Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Ronnie Milsap, Patty Loveless, among many others. His songwriting blends timeless storytelling with emotional depth, creating songs that leave a lasting mark on both artists and audiences.

Songs Written By Tim Nichols

#1 Songs

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell (5 week #1)

“Live Like You Were Dying” – Tim McGraw (10 week #1)

2004 Grammy Award for Country Song of the Year

2004 ACM Award for Song of the Year

2004 CMA Award for Song of the Year

2004 Billboard Award for Country Song of the Year

2004 BMI Award for Country Song of the Year

2004 ASCAP Award for Country Song of the Year

2004 NSAI Award for Song of the Year

"(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing" – Trace Adkins

"The Man I Want to Be" – Chris Young

“Girls Lie Too” – Terri Clark

"A Baby Changes Everything" – Faith Hill (#1 AC chart)

"I'll Think of a Reason Later" – Lee Ann Womack

"Brotherly Love” – Keith Whitley (duet with Earl Thomas Conley)

Top 5 Songs

"Heads Carolina, Tails California" – Jo Dee Messina

"I'd Rather Ride Around with You" – Reba McEntire

"I Wanna Do It All" – Terri Clark

"That'd Be Alright" – Alan Jackson

"I Got the Boy" – Jana Kramer

"Cowboys and Angels" – Dustin Lynch

"I'm Over You" – Keith Whitley

“I Still Miss You” – Keith Anderson

"Trying To Hide A Fire In The Dark" - Billy Dean #7

"You're Not In Kansas Anymore" - Jo Dee Messina #8

"Vidalia" – Sammy Kershaw #10

"All Is Fair In Love & War" - Ronnie Milsap #11

"That's the Kind of Mood I'm In” – Patty Loveless #13

"She Cranks My Tractor" – Dustin Lynch #16

"She Only Smokes When She Drinks" – Joe Nichols #17

"I Only Want You For Christmas" – Alan Jackson

