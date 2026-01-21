Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Carrie Underwood, Jack Nicklaus, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Carrie Underwood

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Carrie UnderwoodJack Nicklaus
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Head coach Tara VanDerveer of the Stanford Cardinal talks to the media during a press conference
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 21Michael Garaventa
aiken orchestra
Human InterestThings To Do in Augusta This Weekend: January 23-January 25Jennifer Eggleston
Universal Orlando Reveals New Fast & Furious Coaster Coming in 2027
Human InterestUniversal Orlando Reveals New Fast & Furious Coaster Coming in 2027Randi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect