Chase Matthew Releases ‘Holdin’ It Down’ Single as World Tour Continues

Chase Matthew has released his new single, "Holdin' It Down," now widely available and already making an impact at country radio. Co-written by Ethan Escue, Alex Maxwell, Jordan Centers, Presley Aaron, and Evan Mayo, the track centers on pride, tradition, and the preservation of small-town roots. Lyrically, it encourages staying true to one's hometown and legacy, portraying everyday country life as fulfilling without the need for change.

In an interview ahead of Crash My Playa, Matthew explained the song's deeper meaning and why it reflects his personal identity. "It represents me well, and I think it also sends a message of you don't have to leave your small town to be a hero," he explained. "There's plenty of small-town heroes in the small towns: the firefighters, the first responders, the guy that's just making breakfast for everybody at the local mom and pop. And I can think of a few of those already. So yeah, man, if you're from a small town, hold the pride in that."

"Holdin' It Down" utilizes vivid lyrical imagery, such as square forty fields and parking lots where half-tons are circled up, reinforcing generational values that promote continuing to live according to certain beliefs. The song is positioned as the tonal foundation for an upcoming summer album release that will further explore Matthew's roots-driven storytelling.

"There're some songs on there that I've held onto for a while that mean a lot to me and I'm finally going to put them out," he admitted. "I think it's the right time to do it. And like I say with every album… there's a song for everybody on there. So make sure you check it out. It's coming out soon."