Megan Moroney on Doing Her Own Stunts for the ‘Wish I Didn’t’ Music Video’

Megan Moroney is serious about her craft. The Georgia native channeled her inner action heroine persona during the making of the music video for her latest single, “Wish I Didn’t,” and performed all her stunts, which resulted in a few bumps and scratches.

'Probably Had a Concussion'

In a recent interview, Moroney shared that filming her 2005 Mr. & Mrs. Smith-inspired music video wasn’t exactly painless.

She revealed she bruised her knees and managed to only shoot the scenes twice because she was completely exhausted. In one particularly intense scene, a plate was smashed over her head, which may have even resulted in a mild concussion. That said, fans can rest easy; Moroney reassured everyone that a stunt coordinator was on set to make sure to keep everyone as safe as possible (well, mostly).

The singer-songwriter, who is currently in her pink era, tapped Dylan Efron to star opposite her in the video. With his mustache, beard, and strong jawline, Efron quickly reminded fans of another country singer rumored to have inspired the song. Zac Efron’s younger brother also shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, cheekily captioning it, “she does her own stunts.”

‘Cloud 9’

“Wish I Didn’t” is included in Moroney’s upcoming album, Cloud 9. During an interview with PEOPLE magazine last year, the Billboard Women in Music Awards Rulebreaker revealed that this was “the most excited I've been about an album release.”

She added, “I feel really confident with where I'm at in my life and who's around me. This is my best foot forward for where I'm at, and if you don't like it, then you just don't like my music, and that's okay, because I really love it, and I'm the one that's got to get up there and sing it every night.”

Check out the music video below.