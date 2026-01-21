Win Tickets To See Travis Tritt At The Bell Auditorium

Country music star Travis Tritt returns to Augusta on May 14 at the Bell Auditorium! Hear Travis and his band perform chart-topping hits like “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive”, “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)”, and so many more.
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: Wednesday, January 21 - Wednesday, February 11, 2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: Thursday, February 12, 2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 4
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Travis Tritt at the Bell Auditorium on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Bell Auditorium
