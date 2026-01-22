The CSRA has the potential for some winter weather between Saturday and Monday. This could include rain, sleet, and ice. We will continue to update the CSRA Winter Weather Information Center as changes come in. This will include any alerts, closings, notices from state and county officials, and more. Below is the latest weather update.

According to WJBF, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Lincoln, McCormick, and Wilkes counties beginning Saturday morning, January 24.

Currently, the National Weather Service shows the highest potential for moderate impacts along and north of I-20.

There are no school closures or delays for Monday at this time.

Richmond County School System sent a press release on Wednesday to note they are aware of the possibility of inclement weather and they will monitor the forecasts in collaboration with local emergency management officials and the National Weather Service. Updates will be shared through the district’s inclement weather landing page at rcboe.org/weatherupdates, the Infinite Campus Parent Portal, social media channels, and local news outlets.

Other Closures

No closures or delays have been announced at the time of writing.

Preparations for Winter Weather

While there is no need for panic, you should ensure that you and your family are prepared ahead of the storm.

For Columbia County notifications, make sure you are signed up for Hyper-Reach.

Here are tips from the National Weather Service:

For Home and Work: Your primary concerns at home or work during a winter storm are loss of heat, power and telephone service, and a shortage of supplies if storm conditions continue for more than a day. In either place, you should have available:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information

Extra food and water, such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars, and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.

Extra prescription medicine

Baby items such as diapers and formula

First-aid supplies

Heating fuel: refuel before you are empty; fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm

Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove, or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire

Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly

Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets

Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space

Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris. During or after the storm, make sure it is cleared of snow.

Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm. Review ways to keep your home and loved ones safe.

For Your Vehicles: The best advice is to avoid driving if you don't have to. If for some reason you have to travel, take it slow! Black ice can be difficult to see. Also, make sure your fluid levels are full and all lights , heater, and windshield wipers work properly. Keep your gas tank near full and avoid traveling alone. Check ahead for any road incidents or closures that may affect your route.

Carry a Winter Storm Survival Kit that includes the following:

Mobile phone, charger, batteries

Blankets/sleeping bags

Flashlight with extra batteries

First-aid kit

Knife

High-calorie, non-perishable food

Extra clothing to keep dry

Large empty can to use as an emergency toilet, tissues, toilet paper, and paper towels

Small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water

Sack of sand or cat litter for traction

Shovel

Windshield scraper and brush

Tool kit

Tow rope

Battery booster cables

Water container

Candle and matches to provide light and, in an emergency, lifesaving heat.

Compass and road maps, don't depend on mobile devices with limited battery life

For Farms And Pet Owners:

Move animals to sheltered areas or bring pets inside. Shelter belts, properly laid out and oriented, are better protection for cattle than confining shelters, such as sheds.

Haul extra feed to nearby feeding areas.

Have water available. Most animals die from dehydration in winter storms.

Make sure pets have plenty of food and water and a warm shelter.

Additional Tips