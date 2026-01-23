Luke Bryan Announces North American Tour Set to Kick Off in May
It's a big week for music, as 2026 tour announcements keep flooding in across genres. Just this morning, Luke Bryan announced his Word On The Street Tour, kicking off on May 29 in Gilford, New Hampshire. The tour will span 32 dates, including a stop in Canada, and wrap up on September 26 in East Troy, Wisconsin.
The tour will travel across North America, hitting cities like Myrtle Beach, Albuquerque, Buffalo, and Kansas City. Concerts will also take place in Fort Worth, Lubbock, Wichita, Des Moines, and Ottawa.
Bryan will have a rotating lineup of opening acts on tour with Drew Baldridge, Karley Scott Collins, Lanie Gardner, Randall King, and DJ Rock. Other artists like Zach John King, Shane Profitt, Raelynn, Lauren Watkins, and Jake Worthington will perform as well.
Tickets go on sale to the public on January 30. Fan club members and Citi cardholders get early access with presales from January 27 to 29. Tickets can be purchased through Luke Bryan's website or at local ticket outlets.
With an impressive music career, Luke Bryan has sold more than 20 million concert tickets to date and stands among the top six best-selling male country artists of all time alongside icons like Garth Brooks and George Strait. His discography includes nine gold and platinum albums and 41 gold and platinum singles.
Besides performing, Bryan is a judge on ABC's American Idol, a role he began in 2018.
Those eager for the Word On The Street Tour can find all details and ticket options on Bryan’s official site and respective venue platforms.
Word On The Street Tour Dates
May 29 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion
May 30 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion
June 5 — Myrtle Beach, SC — Carolina Country Music Fest+
June 11 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
June 12 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarkets Arena
June 13 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater
June 18 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
June 19 — Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center**
June 20 — Winsted, MN — Winstock Country Music Festival+
June 25 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center
June 26 — Buffalo, NY — Taste of Country+
June 27 — Nashville, TN — Alan Jackson: Last Call at Nissan Stadium+
July 9 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater*
July 10 — Moline, IL — Vibrant Arena
July 11 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre*
July 23 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
July 24 — Brandon, MS — Brandon Amphitheater
July 25 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater
July 30 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena at The Monument
July 31 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
August 6 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 7 — Airway Heights, WA — BECU Live at Northern Quest
August 8 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre
August 14 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 15 — Long Beach, CA — Long Beach Amphitheater
August 22 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater
August 26 — Canandaigua, NY — Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
August 27 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
August 29 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center*
September 10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
September 12 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*
September 26 — East Troy, WI — Alpine Valley Music Theatre
** On sale Feb. 6
* On sale Feb. 13
+ Festival or event show