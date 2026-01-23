Luke Bryan Announces North American Tour Set to Kick Off in May

It's a big week for music, as 2026 tour announcements keep flooding in across genres. Just this morning, Luke Bryan announced his Word On The Street Tour, kicking off on May 29 in Gilford, New Hampshire. The tour will span 32 dates, including a stop in Canada, and wrap up on September 26 in East Troy, Wisconsin.

The tour will travel across North America, hitting cities like Myrtle Beach, Albuquerque, Buffalo, and Kansas City. Concerts will also take place in Fort Worth, Lubbock, Wichita, Des Moines, and Ottawa.

Bryan will have a rotating lineup of opening acts on tour with Drew Baldridge, Karley Scott Collins, Lanie Gardner, Randall King, and DJ Rock. Other artists like Zach John King, Shane Profitt, Raelynn, Lauren Watkins, and Jake Worthington will perform as well.

Tickets go on sale to the public on January 30. Fan club members and Citi cardholders get early access with presales from January 27 to 29. Tickets can be purchased through Luke Bryan's website or at local ticket outlets.

With an impressive music career, Luke Bryan has sold more than 20 million concert tickets to date and stands among the top six best-selling male country artists of all time alongside icons like Garth Brooks and George Strait. His discography includes nine gold and platinum albums and 41 gold and platinum singles.

Besides performing, Bryan is a judge on ABC's American Idol, a role he began in 2018.

Those eager for the Word On The Street Tour can find all details and ticket options on Bryan’s official site and respective venue platforms.

Word On The Street Tour Dates

May 29 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion

May 30 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion

June 5 — Myrtle Beach, SC — Carolina Country Music Fest+

June 11 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

June 12 — Lubbock, TX — United Supermarkets Arena

June 13 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

June 18 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

June 19 — Des Moines, IA — Casey’s Center**

June 20 — Winsted, MN — Winstock Country Music Festival+

June 25 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center

June 26 — Buffalo, NY — Taste of Country+

June 27 — Nashville, TN — Alan Jackson: Last Call at Nissan Stadium+

July 9 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater*

July 10 — Moline, IL — Vibrant Arena

July 11 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre*

July 23 — Southaven, MS — BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

July 24 — Brandon, MS — Brandon Amphitheater

July 25 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater

July 30 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena at The Monument

July 31 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

August 6 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 7 — Airway Heights, WA — BECU Live at Northern Quest

August 8 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

August 14 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 15 — Long Beach, CA — Long Beach Amphitheater

August 22 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater

August 26 — Canandaigua, NY — Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

August 27 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

August 29 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

September 10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 12 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

September 26 — East Troy, WI — Alpine Valley Music Theatre