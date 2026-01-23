Morgan Evans Talks About His Latest Duet with Laci Kaye Booth

Backstage Country
Yvette Dela Cruz
Morgan Evans and Laci Kaye Booth attend the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center
Morgan Evans released a tender duet, “Two Broken Hearts,” with his real-life partner Laci Kaye Booth. Written by Evans with Fraser Churchill, the emotionally charged song is about heartbreak, vulnerability, and finding a new love.  

Morgan Evans Sings of Finding a New Love   

The song finds the singers opening up about their broken hearts as they slowly let themselves be vulnerable with someone who’s healing too: “Two broken hearts find their way to each other / Feeling their way through the dark / Two broken hearts healing under the covers / To keep 'em from falling apart / Sometimes, where it ends is where love starts again / But we both know that ain't where we are / Just two broken hearts / Two broken hearts.”  

The song acknowledges that healing takes time, and that opening up to someone new comes with reservations and hesitation: “For a second, I wonder / If this could be something more / But there's nothing left of you, left for me / Or left of me, that could be yours.”  

Not Originally Meant to be a Duet  

Evans shared that the song wasn’t meant to be a duet, but realized Booth’s voice made the track into one. “This song still hits me like the day I wrote it. It wasn’t written as a duet,” he admitted. “But Lace’s voice took it somewhere I couldn’t have imagined on my own,” as reported by Country Now.  

If you haven’t heard the song yet, take a listen below. 

