Morgan Evans Talks About His Latest Duet with Laci Kaye Booth

Morgan Evans released a tender duet, “Two Broken Hearts,” with his real-life partner Laci Kaye Booth. Written by Evans with Fraser Churchill, the emotionally charged song is about heartbreak, vulnerability, and finding a new love.

Morgan Evans Sings of Finding a New Love

The song finds the singers opening up about their broken hearts as they slowly let themselves be vulnerable with someone who’s healing too: “Two broken hearts find their way to each other / Feeling their way through the dark / Two broken hearts healing under the covers / To keep 'em from falling apart / Sometimes, where it ends is where love starts again / But we both know that ain't where we are / Just two broken hearts / Two broken hearts.”

The song acknowledges that healing takes time, and that opening up to someone new comes with reservations and hesitation: “For a second, I wonder / If this could be something more / But there's nothing left of you, left for me / Or left of me, that could be yours.”

Not Originally Meant to be a Duet

Evans shared that the song wasn’t meant to be a duet, but realized Booth’s voice made the track into one. “This song still hits me like the day I wrote it. It wasn’t written as a duet,” he admitted. “But Lace’s voice took it somewhere I couldn’t have imagined on my own,” as reported by Country Now.

If you haven’t heard the song yet, take a listen below.