Tennessee Songwriters Week Brings 60 Venues Together for Statewide Music Competition

Tennessee Songwriters Week 2026 will be dedicated to promoting original works by Tennessee songwriters across the state. This year's Tennessee Songwriters Week will consist of a series of qualifying events, district showcases, and a Nashville finale, culminating in new content from across Tennessee throughout the year. Led by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the statewide celebration highlights songwriters of all genres while honoring Tennessee's deep-rooted musical legacy.

The event kicks off with qualifying rounds running Jan. 25 through Feb. 7, at more than 60 venues statewide. Aspiring songwriters perform original work and are evaluated on song quality, lyric and melody, clear narrative, and the performer's ability to connect with an audience. These rounds set the stage for advancement into seven regional showcases.

Selected songwriter finalists will have the opportunity to perform at local showcase events Feb. 23-28 across seven cities reflecting each region's unique musical specialties. The showcase events will take place in Pigeon Forge, Kingsport, Memphis, Chattanooga, Franklin, Portland, & Knoxville at various Hard Rock Cafe locations, as well as a few historic theaters. Each venue reflects the cultural and musical identity of its region and underscores its role in Tennessee's music scene.

Seven finalists from each showcase advance to a finale performance at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville on Mar. 29. Finalists compete for prizes including NSAI membership, a two-night hotel stay, and a songwriting workshop, while gaining the opportunity to perform on one of the state's most respected songwriter stages.