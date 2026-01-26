Carrie Underwood Shares Update on 2026 Tour Plans

Backstage Country
Yvette Dela Cruz
Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel
Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images

Country superstar Carrie Underwood just gave fans a big update about her plans for 2026. Unfortunately, it isn’t the news they are waiting for.  

No Tour Plans for Carrie Underwood  

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with fellow American Idol judges Luke Combs and Lionel Richie, Underwood revealed that she won’t be launching a solo tour in 2026. Bryan announced a summer tour, and Richie teased he might have some announcements soon. But when Kimmel asked the “Ghost Story” singer, her response was firm. Kimmel asked, “No tour?” Underwood replied, “No! Nah. I’ll go see them,” referring to her fellow judges.  

She didn’t offer any other details on why she won’t be touring this year, but her calendar is considerably full, thanks to her other major projects like being an American Idol judge especially since Hollywood Week is happening in Nashville, endorsing fit52 merch, and appearing at select music festivals.  

Looking Ahead  

It’s understandable why Underwood is sitting out this year’s touring cycle, as she doesn’t currently have a new album to promote. Her most recent headlining run, the Denim & Rhinestones Tour (2022–2023), supported her ninth studio album of the same name, which was released in 2022.  

This year, she may be focused on creating new music, and once a new album is released, fans can likely expect her to hit the road again. 

Carrie UnderwoodLionel RichieLuke Combs
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
