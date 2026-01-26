Love is in the air with the KICKS Wakeup Krew! Dub and Cody are celebrating Valentine’s Day by hooking someone up! It’s The KICKS Wake up Krew Double Date!
Tell us all about yourself and what you are looking for in a mate. And we’ll take it from there! Winners will go on a date with Dub and Cody as their chaperones!
You and your date will get to know each other while having dinner at French Market Grille West, with the Wake Up Krew!
Start by entering your email address, then fill in your information and answer the dating questions so we can play matchmaker! We'll take the questionnaires and try to find a good match... those selected will be notified on or around Monday, February 9th. And the date will be Thursday, February 12th!
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and answer the questions about your dating preferences.
- Dates Of Contest: Monday, January 26 - Sunday February 8, 2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: Monday, February 9, 2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 2
- What The Prize Is: Two people will be matched up based on their questionnaires and go on a double date with the Kicks Wake Up Krew at French Market Grille on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Meal cost covered, alcohol not included.
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Kicks 99 and French Market Grille