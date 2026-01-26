Love is in the air with the KICKS Wakeup Krew! Dub and Cody are celebrating Valentine’s Day by hooking someone up! It’s The KICKS Wake up Krew Double Date!

Tell us all about yourself and what you are looking for in a mate. And we’ll take it from there! Winners will go on a date with Dub and Cody as their chaperones!

You and your date will get to know each other while having dinner at French Market Grille West, with the Wake Up Krew!

Start by entering your email address, then fill in your information and answer the dating questions so we can play matchmaker! We'll take the questionnaires and try to find a good match... those selected will be notified on or around Monday, February 9th. And the date will be Thursday, February 12th!

