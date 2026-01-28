Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley Prank Carrie Underwood on ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan surely knows how to keep his fellow American Idol judges, particularly Carrie Underwood, on her toes. Bryan, with the help of fellow country star Brad Paisley, seemingly channeled ex-Idol judge Simon Cowell during Monday’s premiere and was too harsh with one contestant, far from his supportive persona.

Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley Disrupt ‘Idol’

During the show’s Monday premiere, Bryan stepped away from the desk to use the bathroom. Little did Underwood and Lionel Richie know Bryan met with the producers, Paisley, and a fake contestant, Dylan Holmes. Paisley will feed Bryan ridiculous lines through an earpiece.

One of the things that Paisley made Bryan do was to pester Underwood how much she can bench press, much to her annoyance. When Holmes stepped into the center stage and started to strum his guitar, he shouted, “Pass!”

When Holmes said he’s from Michigan, Bryan interrupted him and said, “I can’t stand Michigan,” as instructed by Paisley. He then went on to insult Illinois, which prompted Underwood to ask if Bryan took a shot during his bathroom break.

When Bryan finally said the safe word “hot chicken,” and Paisley appeared to reveal the prank on Underwood, the joke was actually on them.

Joke's on Bryan and Paisley

Underwood’s reaction wasn’t quite what Bryan and Paisley were expecting. The “Jesus Take a Wheel” driver said, “You wanna hear something great? I didn't think anything was wrong," revealing that Bryan’s weird comments and antics are the usual for the “Sorority Girl” singer.

Watch the elaborate prank below.