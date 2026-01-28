Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley Prank Carrie Underwood on ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan surely knows how to keep his fellow American Idol judges, particularly Carrie Underwood, on her toes. Bryan, with the help of fellow country star Brad Paisley, seemingly channeled ex-Idol judge Simon Cowell during…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Luke Bryan performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Luke Bryan surely knows how to keep his fellow American Idol judges, particularly Carrie Underwood, on her toes. Bryan, with the help of fellow country star Brad Paisley, seemingly channeled ex-Idol judge Simon Cowell during Monday’s premiere and was too harsh with one contestant, far from his supportive persona.  

Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley Disrupt ‘Idol’ 

During the show’s Monday premiere, Bryan stepped away from the desk to use the bathroom. Little did Underwood and Lionel Richie know Bryan met with the producers, Paisley, and a fake contestant, Dylan Holmes. Paisley will feed Bryan ridiculous lines through an earpiece.  

One of the things that Paisley made Bryan do was to pester Underwood how much she can bench press, much to her annoyance. When Holmes stepped into the center stage and started to strum his guitar, he shouted, “Pass!” 

When Holmes said he’s from Michigan, Bryan interrupted him and said, “I can’t stand Michigan,” as instructed by Paisley. He then went on to insult Illinois, which prompted Underwood to ask if Bryan took a shot during his bathroom break. 

When Bryan finally said the safe word “hot chicken,” and Paisley appeared to reveal the prank on Underwood, the joke was actually on them. 

Joke's on Bryan and Paisley 

Underwood’s reaction wasn’t quite what Bryan and Paisley were expecting. The “Jesus Take a Wheel” driver said, “You wanna hear something great? I didn't think anything was wrong," revealing that Bryan’s weird comments and antics are the usual for the “Sorority Girl” singer. 

Watch the elaborate prank below.

Prank! Luke Bryan RUINS American Idol with Help From Brad Paisley - American Idol 2026
Brad PaisleyCarrie UnderwoodLuke Bryan
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Ella Langley performs during The Big 98's Friendsgiving at the Grand Ole Opry House
MusicElla Langley Announces Second Album ‘Dandelion’Yvette Dela Cruz
Little Big Town perform during the 2018 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center
MusicThis Day in Country History: January 28Kristina Hall
Ashley McBryde attends the Hollywood & Mind On Location event in Nashville, Tennessee
MusicAshley McBryde Releases New Track ‘What If We Don’t’Yvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect