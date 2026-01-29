Dirty Dancing Sequel Set to Move Forward

Things are about to get dirty! From iconic songs to iconic lifts. We won't have to wait much longer as Lionsgate's planned Dirty Dancing sequel is moving forward.

Dirty Dancing the Sequel

The studio announced Tuesday that Nina Jacobson and Bradsimpson (producers) will oversee the project. The goal is to begin production for the movie later this year. The script will be written by Kim Rosenstock from Dying for Sex.

The Hollywood Reporter says that a director for the movie has not yet been chosen, although Johnathan Levine is expected to serve as executive producer. Jennifer Grey, the original Frances "Baby" Houseman, will executive-produce as well as reprise her original role.

“Dirty Dancing remains as beloved today as it was upon its initial release, and we knew that a very special group of people would have to come together for fans to embrace a return to Kellerman’s,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson, in a statement. “We are beyond thrilled to announce we have assembled the perfect team to carry this film forward in partnership with Jennifer Grey. With this super team now in place, we are moving full steam ahead so that both existing fans and new audiences can discover the magic, the music, and the emotion that is Dirty Dancing in a new theatrical film meant for the big screen.”

Original Dirty Dancing Film

The original Dirty Dancing film was released on August 21, 1987. The movie centered around Baby falling for her dance instructor, Johnny Castle, at a resort in the 60s. The movie generated over $214 million and won an Oscar for Best Original Song, "I've Had the Time of My Life." The film also stars Patrick Swayze, Cynthia Rhodes, Kelly Bishop, Jerry Orbach, and more.